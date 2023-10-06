During the days of its holding, the conference witnessed a review of opportunities and the exchange of visions between specialists about the future of the energy industry, and raised a group of basic issues, as participants engaged in exchanging views on the strategies and innovative solutions required to accelerate the pace of reducing carbon emissions and the transition in the energy sector.

In this context, the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website monitors a group of agreements and memorandums of cooperation that were signed in this context:

ADNOC.. agreements with 30 companies

During the 7th ADNOC Business Partners Forum, which the company hosted on Thursday, within the ADIPEC 2023 exhibition and conference, ADNOC signed new agreements with 30 companies for local manufacturing of a wide range of basic industrial products in supply chains that contribute to accelerating its efforts to reduce emissions.

The Emirati company ADNOC said in a statement:

The agreements confirm the companies’ intention to manufacture products locally worth up to 10 billion dirhams (equivalent to $2.7 billion) within the supply chain of ADNOC’s operations.

The agreements support the company’s goal of purchasing products that can be manufactured locally worth 70 billion dirhams ($19 billion) in the company’s purchasing plans by 2027, as part of its efforts to support the “Make in the UAE” initiative.

The agreements contribute to stimulating industrial growth, creating more job opportunities for citizens in the private sector, and enhancing the flexibility of the supply chain for ADNOC’s business and activities.

Among the products that ADNOC will benefit from manufacturing locally under these agreements are:

“Energy storage battery systems.”

The “uninterruptible power supply units” that are manufactured in the UAE will be used by the company instead of diesel power generators to provide a sustainable supply of energy to the operations of ADNOC Onshore, ADNOC Offshore, and ADNOC Drilling.

Local manufacturing of basic industrial products contributes to enhancing the flexibility of the supply chain for ADNOC’s business and activities, and also supports its ability to respond more quickly to market changes as it seeks to reduce the emissions of its operations and increase its investments in low-carbon energy solutions.

Awarding contracts for the development of the “Al Hail” and “Ghasha” offshore fields

Also during the ADIPEC 2023 events, ADNOC announced, on Thursday, the final investment decision and awarding contracts for the Al Hail and Ghasha offshore field development project, which aims to operate with net zero emissions of carbon dioxide, which enhances the company’s endeavors in responsible production. Energy and supports its ambition to achieve climate neutrality by 2045 and its plans to accelerate emissions reduction efforts.

The project contracts included two engineering, procurement and construction contracts for the development of the “Al Hail” and “Ghasha” fields, which are part of the “Ghasha” concession, which is scheduled to produce more than 1.5 billion standard cubic feet per day of gas by the end of 2030, which contributes to Achieving self-sufficiency in gas for the UAE, and enhancing ADNOC’s plans to develop its gas business and expand its exports of liquefied natural gas.

The first engineering, procurement and construction contract includes the implementation of the marine works package, including facilities on artificial islands and subsea pipelines, and was awarded to the joint project that includes the National Petroleum Construction Company and Saipem S.p.A.

The second contract includes the implementation of engineering, procurement and construction works for the onshore works package, including facilities for capturing and handling carbon dioxide and sulfur, and was awarded to Technimont S.p.A.

More than 60 percent of the total value of the project will be redirected to the local economy through ADNOC’s In-Country Value Enhancement Program, which reinforces ADNOC’s commitment to redirecting value locally through the contracts it awards.

Agreement between Masdar and Boeing

Also on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) signed a memorandum of understanding with Boeing, to support and develop the sustainable aviation fuel sector in the UAE and the world, in a way that enhances efforts to achieve climate neutrality in the commercial aviation sector by the year 2050.

The two companies intend to “work together to promote and support the development and adoption of policies for sustainable aviation fuel in the UAE and beyond.”

The two companies will also explore ways to develop accounting principles for the sustainable aviation fuel sector, which will enable this sector to overcome geographical barriers as it expands.

Sustainable aviation fuel is produced from sustainable sources such as green hydrogen, and can contribute to reducing carbon emissions over the fuel life cycle by up to 85 percent compared to aircraft operating on petroleum fuel sources, according to Thursday’s statement.

Department of Economic Development

In addition, the Department of Economic Development announced that Abu Dhabi will provide 100 investment opportunities with a total market size of 123.3 billion dirhams ($33.5 billion) by 2027.

1PointFive, a subsidiary of OXY, signed an agreement with ADNOC to begin a jointly funded preliminary engineering study for a project for a direct carbon capture facility with a volume of one million tons per year in the United Arab Emirates.

The Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi revealed 33 new investment opportunities targeting chemical industries with a value of $6 billion.

new decade

Baker Hughes also announced that it had won a contract to supply natural gas liquefaction compression systems that operate entirely on electricity produced from clean energy sources for ADNOC’s low-emission liquefied natural gas station in Ruwais. Petrofac won a contract worth $600 million with ADNOC.

Abu Dhabi Chamber

For its part, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed 4 cooperation agreements and memorandums of understanding with national institutions that define frameworks for cooperation and partnership to support the private sector growth system in Abu Dhabi, and are consistent with its strategic objectives aimed at empowering the private sector and providing it with economic and investment opportunities.

This came during the Chamber’s participation as a major supporter in the activities of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), the largest event in the energy and oil sector in the world.

The Chamber signed a cooperation agreement with Al-Etihad Export Credit Company. The partnership provides for supporting UAE companies and providing export insurance services to local companies exporting in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The Chamber signed a cooperation agreement with the National Bulldozers Group, as part of the second phase to provide support to suppliers from the private sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The Chamber signed a cooperation agreement with Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KIZAD Group) with the aim of enhancing cooperation between the two sides to achieve sustainable growth that encourages the economic expansion of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi through the development of major projects in cooperation with the private sector in the ports and industrial zones sector. The Chamber signed a memorandum of understanding with Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar”. The memorandum stipulates enhancing areas of cooperation between the two sides and providing investment opportunities for members of the Chamber in the field of developing innovative technologies in the renewable energy and artificial intelligence sectors for small and medium-sized companies.

Memorandum of Understanding

The Emirati company Borouge also signed a memorandum of understanding with Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company “Tadweer” to explore opportunities to adopt best practices in managing, collecting, sorting and mechanically recycling spent polymers.

Tadweer, a subsidiary of the Holding Company (ADQ), is the exclusive waste management company in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It is committed to developing an integrated waste management sector and seeks to become a leader in extracting value from waste to contribute to achieving national sustainability ambitions.

Borouge and Tadweer will explore more opportunities in the field of advanced sorting of spent polymers for mechanical recycling in Abu Dhabi.

The two companies will also develop a sustainable business model or ecosystem to ensure the provision of recycled and high-quality polymer materials using different technologies.

Together, the two companies will develop standard frameworks for developing their businesses to help create value-added business opportunities through potential joint investments in existing and new assets. This agreement strengthens Borouge and Tadweer’s leading position in the sector and supports their ambitions in the field of the circular economy.

The two companies will also work to support local regulatory frameworks related to the sustainable and effective management of spent polymers. The two partners will also launch general initiatives and campaigns for the public to raise their awareness about best practices in managing and recycling post-consumer polymers.

Collaborate to support sustainability

Among the agreements also witnessed at the conference, Aviva, the global leader in industrial software that supports digital transformation and sustainability, signed two contracts with Kent Engineering Company, which works in the field of oil, gas and low-carbon energy. According to a press release issued by Aviva:

The institutional agreement between the two sides ensures that AVEVA’s complete package of advanced cloud engineering software will become the first choice for Kent’s upcoming digital projects in the energy sector.

Under this agreement, Kent is now an AVEVA certified systems integrator and will be able to apply AVEVA engineering and operational software to key players in the energy sector.

Made in UAE

Also among the memorandums of understanding that were signed is the memorandum of understanding between Schneider Electric, the global company specialized in the field of digital energy management and automation, and Technomac Standard Building Solutions (one of the global Technomac energy companies)… According to a statement issued by Schneider,:

The agreement aims to provide its group of prefabricated stations with energy-saving technology.

In support of the “Make in the UAE” initiative, the strategic cooperation will see Schneider Electric supplying Technomac Modular Building Solutions’ prefabricated residential electrical substations with the latest low and medium voltage electrical control switches in addition to electrical automation solutions.

Schneider Electric will provide the necessary technical and technical support to ensure successful electrical integration into homes, representing a paradigm shift in making easy use of energy-efficient prefabricated structures within the region’s thriving energy sector.

Strategic partnership

During their participation in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference “ADIPEC 2023”, Lootah Biofuels Company (a pioneering company in the circular economy through the production of biofuels from used cooking oils), and the Swiss company Diesel (a company specializing in advanced technology solutions in the chemical industries and industrial processors that… Supports sustainable solutions) through a strategic partnership.

The agreement forms the basis for building a partnership to benefit from the innovative capabilities and expertise in the industrial sector of the Swiss company Diesel, and the advanced industrial capabilities of Lootah Biofuels Company in order to make a positive impact in the energy sector, renewable energy and chemical industries.

Agreement for gas storage services

Two companies working in energy production in the Emirates also signed; They are: Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC), and Ras Al Khaimah Gas Company, the leading supplier of natural gas in Ras Al Khaimah (RAKGas), signed an agreement for gas storage services on the sidelines of their participation in ADIPEC Week 2023.

This deal highlights the strong energy cooperation in the UAE with a common goal of providing strategic solutions to the growing energy needs in the country and beyond.

The service agreement effectively addresses the two companies’ efforts to ensure gas supply and manage seasonal demand efficiently.

Financing facilities

The National Bank of Kuwait also announced the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding, under which it will provide bilateral and joint financing facilities to PT Kelang Pertamina International (KPI), the refining arm of the state-owned Indonesian oil giant PT Kelang Pertamina, on the sidelines of Conference.