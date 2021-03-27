The Foreign Ministers of China and Iran signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement on Saturday. The meeting took place in Tehran.

Tehran – In Tehran, the Chinese and Iranian foreign ministers signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement. The term is designed for 25 years. State television reported on the meeting of Wang Yi and Mohammed Jawad Zarif in Iran. This clears the way for China to invest billions. In return, Iran wants to deliver oil at low prices. Cooperation in the military field is also planned.

President Hassan Ruhani described cooperation with China * as strategic. “We want China as a major trading partner of Iran,” said Ruhani according to the web portal of the presidential office in his meeting with Wang Yi on Saturday. Ruhani had previously classified the agreement as a strategically important project for economic growth in Iran as well as stability and peace in the region.

Due to the sanctions * imposed by the USA in 2018, Iran is in an acute economic crisis that has been exacerbated by the corona pandemic. Since the new US President Joe Biden does not want to lift the sanctions in the short term, the government is orienting itself more towards China and Russia.

The agreement is not well received by the population. After the 2015 Vienna nuclear deal, the Iranians had hoped for more cooperation with the West. Chinese goods are not very popular in the country’s markets.(dpa / aka) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

