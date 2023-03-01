The referendum in which the British population authorized Brexit took place in 2016, but new chapters of this soap opera continue. The United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union would not be easy or simple, as predicted at the time, but instability and British political incompetence further complicated the situation. This past Monday (27th), we had the announcement of yet another post-Brexit agreement and the question everyone is asking is: will the situation now be resolved and the actors involved be able to move forward?

As we have mentioned more than once here in our space, Brexit is particularly sensitive on the island of Ireland, divided between the independent Republic of Ireland, to the south, and Northern Ireland, to the north, part of the United Kingdom. After decades of internal conflict, the peace signed in 1998 effectively abolished the border within the island, with free transit between the Republic of Ireland, an EU member country, and the United Kingdom. Free movement is essential for maintaining peace and reducing sectarian violence.

For commercial reasons, however, Brexit would restore the border, creating a stalemate. Unfortunately, there were episodes of violence. The solution was to “shift” the border to the sea. Goods from the EU entering UK territory via Ireland would need to pass through customs controls at ports on the Irish Sea. This solution, in turn, displeased the unionists, both in Northern Ireland and in some English sectors, who see an internal cleavage that is still “the fault” of the EU.

This opposition caused Sinn Féin, the republican unionist party, to achieve its best electoral result in Northern Ireland in May 2022, with the largest bench, 27 parliamentarians in a house of 90 seats. The government has been vacant since the beginning of February last year, with the two largest parties failing to put together a unity government. Theresa May, Boris Johnson, articulator of the current agreement, and Liz Truss were unable to resolve this issue.

Windsor proposal

Now it was Rishi Sunak’s turn to present his proposal for a post-Brexit island of Ireland. The proposal has 29 pages and was called the Windsor Proposal. The first change is that the Northern Ireland Protocol, name of the current structure, will be completely discarded. Now, customs inspection will no longer be carried out in ports, but in specific commercial routes. British goods to Northern Ireland travel the “green lane”, while those to the EU will travel the “red lane”.

The green route will have less bureaucracy and supervision, with data sharing and “smart” labels, while products from Northern Ireland to the island of Great Britain would be exempt. Carriers will need to share your data with EU authorities. A list of products exempt or subject to sanitary inspection was also drawn up, as well as rules for the transit of domestic animals, such as the need for veterinary chips with the animals’ information.

Alcoholic beverages will pay tax in the UK, while other types of goods may pay tax in the EU, with some European tax rules in place. In such cases, the European Court of Justice will have jurisdiction, which will certainly cause an outcry and annoyance from Irish unionists and some British Conservatives. The Sunak government defends itself by stating that less than 3% of the products sold will be subject to European jurisdiction.

On the other hand, the new agreement introduces a supervisory measure for Northern Ireland, the “Brake of Stormont”, as the local parliament is called. If 30 Northern Irish MPs object to a measure or decision, the local parliament must debate the issue for two weeks and, if support is maintained, the issue is put to a vote. In case of approval, the European rule will not be implemented automatically, requiring arbitration by a third actor.

The figure of 30 MPs was suggested by the fact that hardly a single Northern Irish party could get that number, and even if it did get such a bloc it would still be in the minority in an overall vote. This would prevent a party from “abusing” the measure and deciding to be against any and all measures. As things stand, it is necessary for Northern Irish nationalists and unionists to agree on the Windsor Proposal for the proposal to take effect. This is likely to occur after some internal debate.

tea and rebellion

Northern Ireland needs to move forward on Brexit and MPs from both parties know they are unlikely to get a better deal than this. Essentially because, as already explained here in our space, Ireland needs something totally contradictory: two territories with different commercial and fiscal rules, but with an open border. Everyone needs to give something up for a final agreement and, after six years of the soap opera, they want the end of this situation.

On the island of Great Britain, the agreement was announced with more pomp and confidence. Rishi Sunak presented the agreement as a victory and a work of pragmatism. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, called Sunak “dear”, called the agreement a “new chapter” of a “stronger relationship” and ended the day having tea with King Charles III at Windsor Castle. That’s not to say, however, that the deal doesn’t have its critics in the House of Commons.

According to the British press, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson may lead a small “Conservative rebellion” against the proposed deal. First, it would be a defense of the legacy of the agreement negotiated in his government. Second, it would keep him as the main leader of the pro-Brexit faction of the Conservatives. Mainly, something that the British press doesn’t have much courage to mention: it increases the “value of your pass” for future positions or elections. For example, Boris would be eyeing the post of NATO secretary general in October.

Sunak, as a Conservative leader, is concerned that this rebellion will further strain his party’s already fractured cohesion with a few months to go before Britain’s local elections, scheduled for early May. Labor, on the other hand, will surf the campaign that all possible recent ills in the country are the fault of the Conservatives, including Brexit itself and the lengthy negotiations that followed. Rishi Sunak needs his deal to pass, and fast, to consolidate his position.