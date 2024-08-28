AOC has raised the bar for its gaming monitor lineup with new models AG276QZD2 And AG326UD of the series AGON PRO. These monitors, previewed at gamescom 2024, leverage QD-OLED technology to deliver an extraordinary visual experience, with vibrant colors, perfect blacks, and lightning-fast response times.

The 26.7″ (67.8 cm) AG276QZD2 model has a QHD resolution (2560×1440), while the 31.5″ (80 cm) AG326UD model reaches a UHD resolution (3840×2160). Going into more detail about the two screens, we then note that the 26.7″ model offers a refresh rate of 240 Hz, while the 31.5″ reaches 165 Hz. Both monitors also have a response time of just 0.03 ms GtG, which helps avoid phenomena such as ghosting and motion blur, to ensure sharp and precise images.

On the HDR side, DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification brings a claimed peak brightness of 1000 nits in a 3% window. Both monitors come with a host of connectivity options to suit various setups. The AG276QZD2 offers 2 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x DisplayPort 1.4, and 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports.

The AG326UD, on the other hand, has 2 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 and 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbit) ports. Both models support Picture-by-Picture (PbP) and Picture-in-Picture (PiP) functionality.

The monitors are finally equipped with adjustable supports in height (HAS) with a range of 130 mm (AG276QZD2) or 150 mm (AG326UD), as well as swivel and tilt options to promote ergonomic comfort during extended gaming sessions. The AG326UD features 2 x 8W speakers, while the AG276QZD includes 2 x 5W speakers for a complete multimedia experience.

The AGON PRO AG276QZD2 and AG236UD will be available from September 2024 at a price recommended prices of €699.00 and €849.00 respectively.

The AGON Pro range

The current AGON PRO range also includes other OLED monitors aimed at a different gaming audience. The AGON PRO AG456UCZD features a 44.5″ UWQHD (3440 x 1440) OLED display with an 800R curvature and a refresh rate of 240Hz. The Porsche Design AGON PRO PD49 boasts a unique design inspired by the exterior elements of the Porsche 911 and features a 48.8″ DQHD (5120 x 1440) QD-OLED panel, with a gentle curvature of 1800R and a refresh rate of 240Hz.

One of the most affordable OLED models, the AGON PRO AG276QZD, instead uses a 26.5″ W-OLED panel with QHD resolution (2560×1440) and a refresh rate of 240 Hz, particularly suitable for fast-paced esports titles such as FPS, MOBA, RPG or battle royale games.

But that’s not all, because at this year’s Gamescom, AOC made a further announcement alongside the AG276QZD2 and AG2326UD monitors. The new AGON PRO AG276QSG2which is one of the first gaming monitors to feature NVIDIA G-SYNC Pulsar technology. It also boasts a 27″ (68.58 cm) QHD IPS display with a 360 Hz refresh rate. The AG276QSG2 is scheduled to be available in 2025.

What do you think of these new announcements? Are there any new monitors that interest you? Let us know in the comments below.