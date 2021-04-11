Yesterday we gave you important news about Age of Empires IV thanks to Microsoft, which allowed journalists to know first-hand how the development of this game has progressed. Relic Entertainment has been hiding all these news so that now, when it is time to specify its launch, all the details arise around the novelties that they propose for this classic license. And in fact, one of the things we needed to see more of is the game and it is possible thanks to new Age of Empires IV gameplay trailers show great battles.
It is always good to have contact with a project that wants to recover a license like Age of Empires. The remastering of its first three games have been a success, for having done a good job, and having returned to one of the references within the RTS genre. Now is a good time to introduce you to these little excerpts that they have shared to stimulate interest in this game.
Discover all the news of Age of Empires IV revealed at the event
One of the best-selling real-time strategy games returns to glory with Age of Empires IV, putting you at the center of epic historical battles that shaped the modern world.
Focusing on naval battles, or the massive battles that can be carried out in Age of Empires IV having focused on two features that have been improved so that this delivery shows a renewed character. Both for these massive battles, as for the naval battles, Relic Entertainment has wanted to offer its particular way of doing things in games of this genre, where it has extensive experience.
In the same way, one of the new civilizations to be found in Age of Empires IV, China. For this, another trailer that tries to expose the design of its buildings, its units and some of its capabilities that will be key to face the typical skirmishes and challenges of Age of Empires IV.
But the truth is that today the best news is to know that the way for its launch has been pavedor. Age of Empires IV is scheduled to see the light of day in late 2021, being one of the star Xbox releases for this year. From here until a more precise date can be specified, it was confirmed the arrival of a beta program for insiders, which will possibly be expanded to more users the closer to launch.
Regarding platforms, Age of Empires remains a game coming to PC, both to the Windows Store and to Steam, and it will be a game that will integrate into the Xbox Game Pass service from day one.
