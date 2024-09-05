Home World

Snapchat is introducing Sponsored Snaps, a new advertising format that appears directly in users’ chats and offers new marketing opportunities.

Snapchat, along with Instagram and TikTok one of the largest social media platforms, has introduced a new form of advertising: Sponsored Snaps. This innovative advertising format places ads directly in users’ chats, ensuring seamless integration into everyday communication. Users have control over whether they want to open these advertising messages, as they do not trigger a push notification.

The introduction of Sponsored Snaps marks a significant step for Snapchat, as the company is opening up a particularly intimate area of ​​the app to advertising. By placing the ad in the chat inbox, the ad reaches users in an area that they use every day and that is central to their communication. This offers advertisers the opportunity to reach their target groups in a completely new and potentially more effective way. Most recently, the company also announced that it is now offering a native support for the Snapchat app on the iPad gives, like NextG.tv reported.

Snapchat is introducing a new advertising format with Sponsored Snaps. © oasisamuel via IMAGO

Benefits and potential of Sponsored Snaps

The biggest advantage of Sponsored Snaps is their ability to fit seamlessly into Snapchat users’ visual communications. Advertisers can place their messages in a format that users are already familiar with. This increases the likelihood that the ad will not only be seen, but also perceived positively.

Another highlight is the planned integration of generative AI in the Sponsored Snaps. This enables companies to develop highly personalized and automated campaigns that can be integrated directly into users’ communication processes. This personalization could significantly increase the relevance and effectiveness of advertising messages, which is particularly interesting for brands that want to interact with their target group in a targeted and creative way.

Opportunities and challenges

Although Sponsored Snaps offer great potential, there are also challenges. Advertising in such a sensitive area as private chats could be met with rejection by some users. The risk that the ads will be perceived as disruptive should not be underestimated. Snapchat recently laid off around 10% of its workforcemust therefore ensure that ad formats are designed in such a way that they are perceived as enriching rather than disruptive.

Despite these challenges, the introduction of Sponsored Snaps offers a valuable new opportunity for advertisers to reach their target audiences in an innovative way. It remains to be seen how users respond to this new form of advertising and whether Sponsored Snaps can establish themselves as an effective marketing tool.