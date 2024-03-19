On February 26, Ukrainian forces, upon withdrawing from the nearby village of Lastochkini, indicated that they would position themselves behind new defense lines in Orlivka in order to contain the Russian advance.

The Russian army, despite suffering heavy losses, is advancing slowly in eastern Ukraine, especially in the Avdiivka region and to the north in Chasiv Yar, a major town where Ukrainian forces were positioned after their withdrawal from Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine in May 2023.

Ukraine says it urgently needs weapons and ammunition to resist multiple Russian attacks, stressing the possibility of containing the Russian army if it possesses enough missiles.

For months, Washington has been unable to approve a new aid package for Kiev, as Republicans, supporters of former President Donald Trump, in the House of Representatives are suspending the approval of the aid demanded by Democratic President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, Europe was late in delivering aid.

In contrast, the Kremlin moved to a war economy, devoting a large portion of its budget and industry to military production.

Kiev is also trying to recruit new soldiers in this difficult military situation, while Moscow confirms that tens of thousands sign contracts every month to join the Russian army.