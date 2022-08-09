We are only a few weeks away from the premiere of the sixth season of Rick and Morty. Although Adult Swim has remained silent on the new adventures of this duo, A recent trailer sets us up for what could very well be the most important season in the series’ history.

As you may remember, the fifth season of Rick and Morty it culminated in the destruction of the Rick’s Citadel, and with Evil Morty escaping to a Rick-free universe. Thus, the new trailer seems to indicate that the consequences of these events will play a fundamental role in the future.

Nevertheless, this is most likely only the case for one episode, with the rest of the chapters returning to the traditional formula of absurd jokes that characterizes the work of Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon. We can only wait and see what kind of adventures we will see in the future.

Remember, the sixth season of Rick and Morty will premiere on September 4, 2022. On related topics, this series will have an anime,

Via: Adult Swim