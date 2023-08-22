‘Al fondo hay sitio’ could launch a new bomb in its chapter 288. According to a preview of the América TV series, the residents of Las Nuevas Lomas will witness a possible attack, in which a historical figure much loved by fans would lose their lives and this time not at the hands of Claudia Llanos. Various viewers are very concerned and have even begun to say goodbye to who they believe would have the most tragic ending so far in season 10. More details below.

An original character could die in ‘In the background there is room 2023’

As seen in the preview of ‘At the bottom there is room’, Felix receives a disturbing call. Although we don’t know who it is, everything indicates that he would be a moneylender, since the conversation indicates this and the concern is evident on the face of the fearful guard. “How is it that you are going to charge me the interest as soon as you have given me the loan?”, he is heard saying.

After the telephone dialogue, a linear motorcycle is heard speeding through Las Nuevas Lomas under the watchful eye of Félix, who fears for his life.

The loan collector called Felix and asked him to pay the interest. Photo: America TV

What is the reason that Felix would die in ‘AFHS’?

The scene of Félix being threatened to pay a loan has caused many to make a comparison with real life, since there are several cases of the infamous ‘drop by drop’ modality. Therefore, fans fear for the life of the beloved character.

“It was already the ‘Juelix’. Why do you accept these loans?”, “The ‘Juelix’ is leaving us”, “Fly high, ‘Juelix'” and “F for the ‘Juelix'”, were some of the comments that they have left in networks.

