The new episode of “News from Ukraine”, the Adnkronos podcast dedicated to the conflict, is online. The Ukrainian advance to the south, in the Zaporizhzhia region, could soon allow Kiev to target Russian supply routes to the Crimean peninsula, under Moscow’s control since 2014. Russian missiles hit 3 cities, 1 dead and at least 36 wounded. According to Kiev, the elections wanted by Moscow in the occupied Ukrainian territories are a ‘sham vote without any value’. (Listen).

The podcast is available on Adnkronos.com, YouTube, Spreaker, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Podcasts, Audible.