“I have found myself, I have found God,” says Lidia Cortés about her vocation. She is a native of the Alicante town of Aspe, she is 22 years old and has just entered as an aspirant in the convent of Santa Verónica de las Hermanas Pobres de Santa Clara, in the Murcian district of Algezares.

It all started with an invitation from her cousin: to go with her to an Easter retreat to be held at the convent of Santa Verónica. Lidia was not a believer, but she agreed to accompany her. She had already taken the necessary days off from work when, a week before the meeting, her cousin fell ill. If she went, she would have to be alone. After thinking about it a lot, Lidia decided to go to the retreat despite everything. «I came without believing in God, without knowing the sisters or the other girls. I didn’t know what I was doing there, nor did I understand the way of life in the convent”, says Lidia.

However, on the second day of the retreat, everything changed: «I had an encounter with God in an adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, on Good Friday. I began to cry and from that afternoon on I felt super happy, with a confidence in myself that I had never had before», he explains. However, not knowing God yet, he thought that he had just gotten excited and didn’t give it much importance.

When she returned home, however, she was restless. She didn’t know what was wrong with her. She wouldn’t stop crying, she couldn’t eat, and she decided to talk to her sisters again. As soon as she was with them again, it was automatic: she felt good again. «Since then, going to the convent was a necessity. I would get a smile that she had never had. She told me: ‘Here I am myself’ ».

Lidia Cortés with her companions. /



DIOCESE OF CARTAGENA



Lidia began a discernment process that lasted months. As part of it, in addition to having spiritual guidance and visiting her convent, she did the Camino de Santiago with her sisters. «It was all to get the idea out of my head, to tell me «this is not my thing». But there was always that other question: ‘What if it’s for me?’», She confesses with a smile, because the answer turned out to be a yes: «I felt at home, as if I had been with the sisters all my life. There was a very beautiful confidence and, after knowing that I was loved by God, I didn’t need more». She decided that it was a matter of abandoning herself to the will of God and, after the experience she lived with the sisters and receiving confirmation from her that she would be admitted to the community, she entered the convent.

The celebration took place this Sunday in the convent of Santa Verónica. Accompanied by friends and family, Lidia participated with the sisters in the Thanksgiving Eucharist for her vocation. Afterwards, she began the rite of admission. Lydia put on her tunic in a room with her mother and her sister; she knocked three times on the convent door and, upon opening the door, she received the priest’s blessing. Next, she knelt in front of the sisters to receive the blessing of Saint Clare from the abbess, to kiss the crucifix and also the ground.

The rite closed with a hug from the sisters, a sign of welcome, and with a visit to the booth to say goodbye to their family. “It was a very endearing, very beautiful celebration. Both Lidia and her relatives were very happy », says the abbess of the convent, Leo Sánchez. Already as an aspirant, Lidia will remain in Santa Verónica, where in six months she will be able to begin her postulancy.