Overheating is a common problem for many Android phones, but Pixels have always stood out for their smart solutions. With the introduction of adaptive thermal, Google would therefore go one step further to ensure that devices function optimally even under thermal stress.

Google is reportedly working on introducing a new feature called “ adaptive thermal ” for Pixel phones, designed to improve overheating management. This feature aims to prevent overheating from the start, providing users with more detailed warnings and proactive measures.

Adaptive thermal: a new level of prevention

When a phone overheats, its performance can be affected and, in extreme cases, an automatic shutdown may occur to prevent damage. Pixel phones already slow down some features, like charging speed, to manage heat. Now, with thermal adaptive, Google would introduce a more detailed warning system and preventative measures that inform the user and take action before overheating becomes critical.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro anti-overheating thermometer

According to a report from Android Authority, the new version of the app Device Health Services from Google, in version 1.23.0.638152889, will offer detailed information on the thermal conditions of the device. When the phone reaches a temperature of 49 degrees Celsius, the user will receive a pre-emergency alert with the message “phone needs to cool down”. This warning is accompanied by practical tips, such as avoiding exposure to direct sunlight and closing resource-intensive apps, such as graphics-intensive games.

The alert also includes a “see cure” button that explains the actions the operating system is taking to cool the device and offers additional suggestions for the user. If you want to dismiss the warning, you can press “I understand”, while the “more information” option will redirect you to Google’s support page, where further advice is available.

Adaptive thermal constantly monitors the battery temperature every 5 minutes. If the phone reaches 52 degrees Celsius, it enters an emergency state, and if the temperature rises to 55 degrees Celsius, the device will display an imminent shutdown warning, warning the user that the phone will shut down in 30 seconds to prevent damage permanent.

These detailed alerts may not be included immediately in public releases of Pixel devices, but may be rolled out as server-side updates. The new feature is designed to work in synergy with the user to keep the device at safe temperatures, providing real-time information and preventative actions.

While we wait to see these features implemented on Pixels, let us know in the comments what your experiences are with your phone overheating. Do you think adaptive thermal can make a difference? Meanwhile, Google has announced that the Pixel 8 will have a 3-year warranty for a display defect, but the Pixel 8 Pro will not be covered.