After the fantastic finale of the third season of The Boys, fans are looking forward to new information about the return of the Amazon series. Thus, recently new details were revealed about some of the familiar and never-before-seen faces that will return in the future.

As you probably already know, Jeffrey Dean Morgan will have a mysterious role in the fourth season of The Boys. Together with this, it has been confirmed that Simon Pegg will reprise the role of Hugh Campbell Sr.something we last saw in the first season of the series.

Alongside this, it has been revealed that Rosemarie Dewitt has been tapped to play Hughie’s mother, who has been mentioned in the past, but this will be the first time we will see it on screen. Finally, Rob Benedict, famous for appearing in Supernaturaland Elliot Knight, recognized for his role in Habia una vezwill appear in the new season of The Boys, although at the moment it is unknown which characters they will play.

Unfortunately, at the moment there is no more information about the fourth season of The Boys. However, considering that filming has already started, It’s only a matter of time before we get a look at this production.. On related topics, The Boys creator isn’t happy with trolls. Similarly, the spin-off of the series already has a name.

Via: comic book