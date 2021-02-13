There is less and less left for dragons to once again cross the skies of Westeros. Because House of the Dragon, the long-awaited prequel to game of Thrones focused on the history of the Targaryen family, has announced its filming start date, and production will start earlier than expected. Specifically in the boreal spring.

The content director of HBO and HBO Max, Casey Bloys, revealed in an interview to TV Line when will the filming of House of the Dragon, which will once again immerse fans in the Seven Kingdoms created by George RR Martin, in an era where House Targaryen ruled the earth and the skies on the back of their fearsome dragons.

“They are preparing,” Bloys said in the interview. “They start filming in April,” he added before explaining that the series’ creators, Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan J. Condal “have been writing for a long time” and they have drafts of all 10 episodes of season 1 “in various stages” of creation.

Emilia Clarke in the final episode of “Game of Thrones.” PHOTO: HBO

That means that House of the Dragon will begin filming exactly two years after the end of game of Thrones, as long as the health situation allows it. “We are moving forward with that and we are excited,” Bloys added in a question and answer session, referring to actions to be taken on set, which will include vaccination against COVID if possible.

Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Rhys Ifans and Sonoya Mizuno have joined the fiction. Toussaint, who has appeared in productions such as The Prince of Persia or Juez Dredd, will play Lord Corlys Velaryon, known as ‘the sea serpent’.

“The lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen, is the most famous adventurer in the history of Westeros. He built his house, which is even richer than that of the Lannisters, and which claims the largest army in the world, “it was announced on how his character will be.

The author, George RR Martin. PHOTO: AP

Best recently appeared on Destiny: The Winx Saga, and previously played Wallis Simpson in The king’s speech. His character is Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, “dragon rider and wife of Lord Corlys Velaryon, she was passed over as heir to the throne in the Grand Council because the kingdom favored her cousin, Viserys, simply because she was male.”

Ifans is remembered for his memorable portrayal of Spike in A place called Notting Hill, in addition to having worked in The amazing Spiderman, Snowden or Anonymous. “Otto Hightower is the King’s Hand, serving loyally and faithfully both his king and his kingdom. According to the Hand, the greatest threat to the kingdom is the king’s brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.” , advance the description of his character.

Rhys Ifans, who was Hugh Grant’s friend in “A Place Called Notting Hill.” ARCHIVE

Ex machina, Maniac, La La Land or Annihilation are some of the titles that Mizuno has worked on, who will play Mysaria, who “came to Westeros with nothing, was sold more times than she can remember and could seem weak. However, she became the most reliable ally and most unlikely of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the heir to the throne. “

On the other hand, Bloys also gave clues about the rest of the series derived from Game of Thrones that are being developed, including Dunk & Egg, based on a trilogy of short stories by Martin. The intention of the creators is to explore the Seven Kingdoms from different perspectives, and in parallel so that fans can enjoy them simultaneously.

“We’ve been talking about different areas to develop, which is where this prequel came from,” Bloys explained in the question and answer session. “The world of George RR Martin is huge, and the interesting thing is that has many road maps to follow, in terms of stories. “

The prequel to “Game of Thrones” will have Paddy Considine as King Viserys. PHOTO: EFE

“One of the best things about House of the Dragon is that it is a plot already fixed that links directly with game of Thrones, but there are many small ramifications. There are many opportunities and stories to tell, “he added, referring to how the main series spin-offs will explore all of Westeros.

As to the announced animated series of game of Thrones, Bloyd does not rule out the possibility, although for the moment the idea is “in an early embryonic stage”, since at this moment the possibilities are endless. “I never wanted to do this under the mandate of having three series at the same time or exploring adult animation or anything else,” stated the content director, leaving the door open to any future project.

The cast of House of the Dragon includes Matt Smith (Doctor who) as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Paddy Considine (The Outsider) as King Viserys, Olivia Cooke (Bates Motel) as Alicent Hightower and Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. The series will hit HBO sometime in 2022.

