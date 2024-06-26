The live action series of One Piece It was a success for Netflix, so a second season is already in production. Although we already know what part of Eiichirō Oda’s story will be adapted, it is still unknown who will be the actors in charge of playing the characters that many of us already know. Fortunately, part of this mystery has finally been solved, since the streaming company has revealed the new cast for this series.

Through its social networks, Netflix has confirmed that David Dastmalchian, famous Hollywood actor who we recently saw in Late Night With the Devilwill be in charge of giving life to Mr. 3. For their part, Camrus Johnson and Daniel Lasker will take on the roles of Mr. 5 and Mr. 9, respectively. Similarly, Miss Valentine will be in the hands of Jazzara Jaslyn. These are members of the Baroque Works organization, who play an important role in the Alabasta arc.

Those who will play the Baroque Works agents appear for the first time from the shadows. pic.twitter.com/272kJOIyT6 — Netflix Latin America (@NetflixLAT) June 25, 2024

For its part, it has also been confirmed that Clive Russell will play Crocus, Werner Coester will play Dorry, and Brendan Murray will play Brogy.making it clear that the adaptation will also have time to show us some of the little adventures that Luffy and company experience on their trip.

The Grand Line just got bigger! The grumpy Crocus, Brogy and Dorry are coming towards us. 😱 #OnePieceNetflix pic.twitter.com/c34nwH7WRE — Netflix Latin America (@NetflixLAT) June 26, 2024

Although the details are still unclear, the second season of One Piece is focused on the Alabasta arc, one of the events most loved by anime and manga fans. We can only wait for more information to become available in the future. In related topics, they reveal new details about this adaptation. Likewise, the new One Piece game surprises with its visual quality.

Author’s Note:

Considering the events of the anime and manga, the second season of One Piece It will be quite large, so pace will be an important factor. Netflix has to find a way so that the series doesn’t feel like it’s going too fast, but also not slow, something that can be a problem.

Via: Netflix