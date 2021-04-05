ofMarcus Gable shut down

Sars-CoV-2 has been up to mischief for more than a year. So far only vaccines have opposed this. But soon a nasal spray could come on the market that will stop the virus.

Munich – Mouth and nose are the gateway for Sars-CoV-2 into the human body. That is the previous scientific knowledge. Because the new type of coronavirus often affects the respiratory tract or the lungs. So what could be more natural than to stop the intruder in the first few centimeters? This is exactly the path that researchers around the world are pursuing – and are apparently seeing initial successes. Could a nasal spray be a great savior in an emergency?

The company SaNOtize from Vancouver, Canada has one, according to a British study, about which the BR reported having a highly effective remedy for the virus at hand. In 79 subjects suffering from Covid-19, the viral load fell by 95 percent within 24 hours after administration of the nasal spray called NONS, and after 72 hours it was even 99 percent.

Nasal spray against the coronavirus: “Great progress in the fight against the effects of the pandemic”

The researchers emphasize that the majority of patients were infected with the particularly insidious variant B.1.1.7. And it gets even better: there were no harmful side effects. “I assume that this will be a great step forward in the global fight against the devastating effects of the pandemic,” the virologist Stephen Winchester is quoted as saying that it is even a revolutionary development.

NONS is based on nitrogen monoxide, which the body produces itself. Its antimicrobial properties have been shown to have a direct influence on Sars-CoV-2. Since the product is easy to manufacture and store, it can also be made available at low cost. And that’s not the last good news: the nasal spray not only kills the virus in the upper respiratory tract and thus prevents it from penetrating the lungs, but is also intended to reduce the infectiousness – i.e. the risk of infection.

Active ingredient against coronavirus: The economy could apparently recover months or years faster

The Canadians are already trying to get approval in the North American state and in Great Britain. They promise a quick return to normal life. The battered economy could recover months, if not years, faster than expected as a result of the current vaccination campaign.

“The human price cannot be expressed in numbers and every day increases the fear, frustration and loss that millions of people around the world suffer from,” says Gilly Regev, CEO of SaNOtize: “Together with the vaccines, NONS can help to get the world back on its feet. “

Professor Ulrike Protzer is a little more skeptical. The virologist at the Technical University of Munich sees the promising approach, but gives her BR With regard to nitric oxide to consider: “As it is now in higher doses, if it is perhaps constantly being released, one must certainly see what side effects such a thing has.”

Researchers are feverishly working on a nasal spray against the coronavirus.

Does Sars-CoV-2 nasal spray stop? Researchers in Bonn rely on the spike protein to be prevented

Scientists from Bonn choose a slightly different approach. The team focuses on a so-called aptamer – these are DNA chains that bind molecules and thus influence its functionality. Their big advantage: They are single-stranded and therefore more flexible than double-stranded DNA, for example. In addition, aptamer libraries can contain tons of active ingredients.

Professor Dr. Günter Mayer from the University of Bonn explains: “We have isolated aptamers from such a library that can attach to the spike protein of the SARS coronavirus 2.” By blocking the protein that is essential for the virus, an infection is prevented. The promising aptamer with the name SP6 allows the spike protein to be docked in an unusual way. “However, the cell does not become infected afterwards – we do not yet know which mechanism is responsible for this,” emphasizes Professor Dr. Michael Famulok.

German researchers are working on corona active ingredient: So far only tested with pseudoviruses

The process has only been tested on so-called pseudoviruses. These have the spike protein, but cannot cause diseases. That is why Famulok and the research team still have to take the decisive step: “We now have to see whether our results are also confirmed with real viruses.”

The Rhenish researchers also want to use this approach to launch a nasal spray that is effective against Sars-CoV-2. However, this will have to be a few months in coming, as further studies are required. Nevertheless, there are signs in Canada and Germany: The air for the corona virus is getting thinner. (mg)

