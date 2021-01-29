“Eighty percent of the slump in consumption is not due to the lockdown, but to the widespread spread of the virus.” With these words – and the corresponding references to the scientific evidence in the economic literature – the President of the Munich Ifo Institute, Clemens, headed Fuest, the virtual presentation of an “action plan for a Europe-wide coordinated protection against new Sars-CoV-2 variants”. For Fuest and the two authors and initiators of the paper, Max Planck researcher Viola Priesemann and virologist Melanie Brinkmann from the Helmholtz Society, the top priority is currently to drastically reduce the number of new infections across Europe.

Joachim Müller-Jung Editor in the features section, responsible for the “Nature and Science” section.

This could also be done gradually, for example through agreements with the large neighbor France. The decisive factor, however, is that the incidence is reduced as consistently and coordinated as possible to well below the politically advised 50 cases per hundred thousand inhabitants per week – and that the possibility of travel and cross-border contacts is quickly restored.

Mutated viruses are a big problem

“I think this approach is deeply compatible with the European goals and also realistic,” said Fuest. The European governments would therefore have to consider together how to proceed with the measures. Priesemann pointed out that there are also many individual measures for virus containment beyond a lockdown that have so far been used completely inadequately. For example, the quarantine regulations, contact tracking in many countries – especially with Corona apps – or the expansion of test strategies with quick tests and consumer-friendly home tests. “None of us want brutal measures like the lockdown, we are in favor of targeted individual measures that also work,” said Brinkmann.

The Braunschweig virologist also announced another concept paper “NoCovid 2.0” for the next few days, in which a tool case for various as yet unused measures for virus containment is to be proposed. “We do not plan to shut down the economy completely,” she said, thereby distinguishing herself from the international “ZeroCovid” concept. Fuest also emphasized that shutting down the economy would be counterproductive. But he also warned: “We cannot save the economy by simply leaving it open again.”

The reason for the action plan is the likely spread of new, more contagious Sars-CoV-2 variants that require the fastest possible response. With four core measures, which include provisional travel restrictions and stricter test and quarantine requirements, the group, which includes scientists and economists as well as the Tübingen sociologist Armin Nassehi, is aiming for more stability and freedom thanks to nationwide lower infection rates. “We have shown that we can stabilize the number of cases, but it is obviously a widespread misunderstanding that it is easier to stabilize high case numbers,” said Priesemann. It takes much less effort to keep the number of cases stable at a low level and thus to retain full control over the pandemic, especially if the new variants spread. Priesemann said there was no such thing as half control.

The biggest problem at the moment is the possible introduction of mutated viruses. The reproduction rate of the variant from southern England, about which we now know most and which is already most widespread worldwide, is about 0.3 to 0.4 above the value of the original virus type. This makes the reproduction more difficult to stop. However, the course of the curve in the countries that are already more affected by the variant, such as Ireland and England, meanwhile give hope: “It has been shown that the mutants can also be controlled with strict measures,” said Priesemann.

If it is possible to further reduce the number of cases in Germany, in a few weeks one will be at a level at which the only aim is to contain local outbreaks as early as possible. Should more instruments be used to control the virus in the future and applied across Europe in a targeted manner, travel would again be possible without fear of the mutants.