On July 18, Argentines will remember the 29th anniversary of the attack against the headquarters of the Associação Mutual Israelita de Buenos Aires (AMIA). That day, a van loaded with 200 kilos of explosives was detonated in front of the institution, leaving a trail of destruction, 86 dead and more than 300 injured. This week, Argentine authorities presented new names of those accused of involvement in the plot. They are well known for their ties to the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah and its main patron, the theocratic regime in Iran.

Investigations indicate that the Amia was blown up as part of Hezbollah’s revenge plan against Israel. In fact, there is a rare confession of authorship deposited in the archives of Argentine diplomacy. On May 28, 1994, 51 days before the attack, the Argentine Embassy in Lebanon transmitted a telegram describing the content of a sermon given by Sheikh Mohammad Hussein Fadlallah, then spiritual leader of Hezbollah. Sheikh Fadlallah did not use half words to protest against the arrest of terrorist Mustafa Dirani, then head of security for the Amal militia, an organization that at that time was piloted by Hezbollah.

According to the cable, Fadlallah proclaimed: “The resistance has a lot of oxygen. The enemy said he has big tentacles, but the Muslim fighters proved after the assassination of Abbas Mousawi that their hands could reach Argentina”, referring to another attack that took place in 1992, also in Buenos Aires. Less than two months later, the “hand of Hezbollah” once again reached a Jewish target in South America.

This week, the Argentines sent Interpol a list of four names of Lebanese who are accused of involvement in the attack. They join others eight names who have requests for capture issued, but no one has dared to comply.

The new list brings names with direct links to Brazil. They are Lebanese who had business and/or live in Brazil and some of them are even Brazilian through naturalization. A confirmation that an important part of the logistics of the attacks in Argentina took place on Brazilian soil, as already described in this link.

The Lebanese Hussein Mounir Mouzannar, who is part of the Argentine list, had a company in Joinville (SC) and in 2019 had a request for naturalization denied by Brazil. He currently lives in Mingua Guazú, a town on the outskirts of Ciudad del Este, on the Triple Border. According to the Argentines, Mouzannar was the one who provided the false documents to construct the Paraguayan identity for Salman Raouf Salman, considered one of the main names in the logistical network of the attack and who is part of the new list of requests for international arrest.

Salman Raouf Salman, who is also Lebanese, moved to Brazil under the false name of Salman El Reda. Records from local organizations indicate that he lived freely in Brazil until the 1990s and then fled to Lebanon. Raouf Salman’s contacts and business are still active in the region.

The third name on the list is Farouk Abdul Hay Omairi, who is one of the most celebrated names among the radical minority that penetrated the Shiite community of Foz do Iguaçu. According to the complaint, Omairi used his tourist agency as a kind of Hezbollah branch, working to construct false identities, issuing airline tickets and making currency exchange operations.

Omairi’s name came on the security forces’ radar in 1988, when a member of Hezbollah was arrested in Côte d’Ivoire with explosives, detonators, grenades and a rocket launcher. In the terrorist’s agenda, the name of Omairi, his address and telephone number in Brazil appeared. On the side, the inscription “good brother”.

The track was not enough to take Omairi out of circulation, nor to interrupt his activities. Investigations show that Omairi maintained intense communication with those accused of the attack in the days before the Amia explosion. In 2006, he was included on a list of persons sanctioned by the US Department of the Treasury and that same year, he was arrested in Brazil on charges of cocaine trafficking. By the way, one of the activities that Hezbollah carries out in Brazil in consortium with the PCC. Omairi is free and lives in Foz do Iguaçu.

The fourth name on the list, Abdallah Salman, is the brother of another accused, Salman Raouf Salman, and lives in Lebanon. When he worked in the logistics network led by his brother to carry out the attack against Amia, he lived in Foz do Iguaçu, in an apartment on the fourth floor of Edifício Brasília, in the center of Foz do Iguaçu.

The files of the investigation initiated by federal prosecutor Alberto Nisman, murdered in 2015, the day before filing a complaint against Argentine authorities for covering up the investigations, show that the list of those involved does not stop at this new group denounced. In addition to new names, Brazil is increasingly exposed in the plot for having been (and still being) used as a paradise by Hezbollah, which for Brazil is an officially legitimate and non-terrorist organization.

Nobody can deny that Brazil is a paradise.