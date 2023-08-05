Genoa – New disputes for Massimo Ferrero. This time they come from sports justice and in particular from Attorney General of Sport. That on 24 July it notified him of the communication of conclusion of the investigations (protocol 2221/ss 23-24) advising him to appoint a trusted defender, view and extract a copy of the documents of the provision within 5 days, submit briefs or ask to be heard within 15 days, i.e. the day after tomorrow. And also to agree with the Federal Attorney the application of a reduced or commuted sanction, indicating the type, or the adoption of “commitments aimed at remedying the effects of the alleged offences”, if provided for by the law.

The hypothesized offenses date back to the period in which Ferrero was president of Sampdoria which, it should be stated immediately, risks nothing from this affair. The proceeding originates from the documentation acquired by the FIGC Prosecutor’s Office on 13 January 2023 from the Paola Public Prosecutor’s Office, “concerning the alleged leakage from Sampdoria of company funds used by the social entourage to settle the debts of some activities of the Ferrero Group”. That is, the three companies based in Calabria under investigation: Cinematographic Blue, Blue Line and Mistral.

Under the lens some transfers outgoing from Sampdoria to the (former) parent company Ssh Holding, temporally following the obtaining of Sace loans for the Covid emergency, a situation which also constitutes one of the three strands of the investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Court of Genoa. “Funds initially transferred to Holding Max (the parent company) – writes the FIGC prosecutor’s office on 24 July – and then used to conclude settlement agreements with the bankruptcy proceedings referred to in the aforementioned criminal proceeding”. At the Court of Paola. The FIGC prosecutor specifies that while taking into account that thein Samp each year he paid Ssh the money for the Baciccia installments and the lease of the Corte Lambruschini headquarters, «the documentary evidence in the records demonstrates how part of the money obtained by Sampdoria under the Sace loan was voluntarily used not for the financial management of the company, but to deal with expiring settlement agreements as at 5 December 2020, relating to the bankruptcies of the Blu Cinematografica and Blue Line companies”.

With heavy words to close with respect to Ferrero: «This is also in contempt of art. 4 of the code of sports justice, which also provides for the obligation of managers of football clubs to observe “the principles of loyalty, correctness and probity in any relationship in any way referable to sporting activity”». The Federal Prosecution at first (May 10) he had not identified elements for a disciplinary action, going towards the archiving. Not of the same opinion, however, the Attorney General of Sport, which last June 5 specified that it had “recognized the details for the revocation of the proceeding”. Carrying out an investigation activity which resulted precisely on 24 July in the notification to Ferrero of the communication of the conclusion of the investigations.