New accusations against Aboubakar Soumahoro, already in the crosshairs of political opponents for the investigation by the Guardia di Finanza into the accounts of the Karibu coop managed by his wife and mother-in-law, who from the first moment covered the deputy of the Italian Left-Green alliance, claiming that he was unaware of what was happening in the reception centre. Yesterday a former employee told the Corriere della Sera to have seen Soumahoro enter the structure several times (“he often brought the shopping”), today Republic talk about one letter written by two of his associates, Sambare Soumaila and Alfa Berry, which highlights a number of inconsistencies in the accounts of the Lega Braccianti that Soumahoro founded with them. “Don’t show up here anymore – it reads – just come and take ‘promotional car’ selfies which has remained the only activity you come to do in our barracks. With those selfies you have raised hundreds of thousands of euros through the donations of unsuspecting well-meaning and altruistic people, but we have spent less than half, half, half, to bring each of us a pack of pasta, a kilo of salt and 700 grams of tomato sauce. of tomato”.

The document has also reached the police forces, who will check if there is any criminally relevant conduct. Soumahoro’s two deputies dispute that he made disappear around 200 thousand euros out of the 250 thousand that were collected by Lega Braccianti during the pandemic to support the inhabitants of the ghettos. The total expenditure between masks and food expenditure is 55 thousand euros. To be added to 4500 euros of transport costs. “Where have the other 200,000 gone?” they ask. The deputy had published the financial statements, but the shareholders believe they have serious anomalies. “He claims to have spent 120,000 euros, when instead those actually spent on the field would not have been more than 60,000. Where are the others?”.