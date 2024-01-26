Sgarbi, after Manetti Valentin de Boulogne. The other investigation risks indictment

New troubles for Vittorio Sgarbiafter the story of the work of Manetti the case explodes Valentin de Boulogne, another investigation has been opened. This time it is the work “The Concert with Drinker”. Sgarbi – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – he would have bought the work for 10 thousand eurosbut the painting was seized while he was headed for Monte Carlo for a sale abroad because the free movement certificate required by law was missing. Sgarbi's partner Sabrina Colle and the art dealer Gianni Filippini also appear in the investigation. The undersecretary's defense claims that the canvas was not his and that it was one copy owned by a friend. Mauro Brognoli, the man who sold the painting to Sgarbi in 2014denies it.

“My daughter – claims Brognoli to Il Fatto – was studying abroad at the time, we needed money when this offer arrived. I have never met Sgarbi in person, two others came for him”, she claims. She says she has him sold for ten thousand euros received in cash. Gianfranco Mingardi, trusted restorer di Sgarbi, still resident in Brescia, received it two years later to work there. It ends in 2018. From there the painting ends up in Ro Ferrarese, and from there takes the road to Monte Carlo. But first, some homemade expertise he attributes it to Valentin de Boulogne. Now a judge will decide on request for indictment of the prosecutor's office.

