Ahmed Atef (Tunis, Cairo)

The Tunisian judiciary opened new investigations against prominent figures, including the leader of the Brotherhood’s “Ennahda” movement, Rashid Ghannouchi, on suspicion of “conspiracy against state security.”

Lawyer Nadia Chaouachi said that the list of suspects in the case includes the arrested leader of the Ennahda Movement, Rashid Ghannouchi, former Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, and other officials.

Tunisian political experts and analysts considered that the official security services are purging their structures of elements loyal to the Brotherhood’s “Ennahda” movement.

The Tunisian security expert, Faisal Al-Sharif, revealed that “Al-Nahda movement, when it was in power, worked to establish a general legislative amnesty for the security isolated and used them after integrating them into the security forces at the heart of the Ministry of Interior and its advisors, with zeroing the judicial facility in order to complete the picture and obfuscate dangerous files such as assassinations and deportations.” to hotbeds of tension. Al-Sharif added in a statement to “Al-Ittihad” that “Al-Nahda” was managing behind the scenes through those who placed them in sensitive positions, and that was at the heart of many departments, and their only loyalty was to the movement and its elements and not to the state, and thus many issues were concealed and material evidence was obscured, pointing out There is a diligent work to purify the Ministry of Interior from elements loyal to the Brotherhood movement.

The Tunisian security expert pointed out that the fight against terrorism has succeeded to a large extent, especially in eliminating this phenomenon, despite the state of instability experienced by some neighboring countries and irregular migration. No specific operations of terrorist groups took place, except for some individual movements that are aborted.

In turn, the Tunisian political researcher Nizar Al-Jilidi considered that “the government now has major reviews, such as judicial reviews, appointments and corruption files in the past years, and the government is officially and popularly required to review all those who graduated from security schools during the Brotherhood era, given that we are facing an important issue that penetrates the body and security.” Tunisian state.

Al-Jilidi added in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the extremist security element is like a “lone wolf” or a “Brotherhood” penetration element within the security apparatus, and it has not happened in the history of Tunisia that security has been penetrated in this way.