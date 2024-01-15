Chiara Ferragni: “Over 11 million of her followers are fake or inactive”

There is no peace for Chiara Ferragni: the influencer, dealing with the consequences of the Balocco case, now has to deal with an analysis according to which almost half of her followers are made up of fake or inactive users.

To make it known is The newspaper, which cites data from Inbeat.co. The site, as stated in the newspaper, allows you to “identify fake, dormant or suspicious followers”.

According to this data, out of a total of 29 million followers “only 17.7 million would be real users, while 11.9 million (41%) would be inactive or even fake users”.

Data that gets worse if we take into consideration engagement, i.e. the interactions of followers with Ferragni's profile. Again according to Inbeat data “only 1.58% of her followers (i.e. half a million followers) actually interact with her profile by commenting, liking or sharing and saving posts and stories”.

Meanwhile, Chiara Ferragni has returned to posting on her Instagram profile. The influencer, in fact, after a period of silence had returned to social media but only through stories.

In the last few hours, however, the digital entrepreneur published a real post with a detail that was not lost on her followers: the influencer, in fact, deactivated comments.