Home page politics

From: Philipp Brauner

Press Split

Moscow wants information about specific troop deployments by French troops in the Ukraine war, according to reports from Russia. Speculation about war also continues in France.

Moscow – Macron's push for the possibility of Western ground troops in Ukraine has not only upset his allies in the West. He also has with it drew the Kremlin's wrath. People there are apparently now convinced that Paris is already preparing an effective intervention by French soldiers in Ukraine.

Russia accuses France of preparing soldiers for Ukraine mission

Like the head of the Russian foreign secret service Sluschba vneschnei rasvedki (SWR), Sergei Naryschkin, to the Russian and state-loyal news agency RIA Novosti explained that his service had concrete information that the Élysée Palace was preparing marching orders for several thousand soldiers. Initially there are 2,000 men.

French soldiers during a combat exercise in the Lüneburg Heath. According to Russian intelligence, the French army is preparing to deploy several thousand soldiers to Ukraine. © Moritz Frankenberg/dpa

Naryshkin also claims RIA that the French military was already involved in the Ukraine war. The number of losses is so high that it has “exceeded a psychologically significant threshold” and Macron the commitment of the French military it is difficult to keep secret in Ukraine.

The SWR boss cited the only evidence for this as a case from January 17th in which, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, 60 foreign, mainly French, mercenaries were said to have been killed in a rocket attack. The incident could not be independently verified.

According to the chief of staff, France is prepared for a military emergency

Meanwhile, the war rhetoric is also being upheld on the French side. In a guest article in the newspaper Le Monde none other than the Chief of General Staff Pierre Schill put his assessment of the nation's military situation on paper.

He summarizes his point in this context in the Latin proverb “Si vis pacem para bellum”: If you want peace, prepare for war. Specifically, according to Schill, this means that France is able to deploy a division, i.e. 20,000 men, within 30 days and to the same extent also be able to lead a coalition of up to 60,000 soldiers. “The French can be convinced of this,” concludes Schill. “Your soldiers will answer.” (pkb)