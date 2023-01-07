The incident took place in the northern part of the capital and left at least one fatality and 57 deaths. The transport service was temporarily suspended at the site of the accident, on line 3. The death was confirmed by the capital’s Secretary of Security.

Once again, the Mexico City Metro is in the news. The collision of two trains of this public transport system left one dead and more than fifty injured, as confirmed by the lists published periodically by the head of Government in Mexico City, Claudia Shainbaum, and the Secretary of Security of the capital, Omar Garcia.

García also reported that “the four people who were trapped and pressed on the train have already been released.” Both the person in charge of Security and the local head of government are at the scene.

Of the 4 people who were trapped and pressed on the train, we report that the 4 have already been released. We continue with medical attention and evaluations, and a deceased person is confirmed. — Omar Garcia Harfuch (@OHarfuch) January 7, 2023



Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke about the accident.

“I regret the incident in the Mexico City Metro,” he said on his Twitter account. “My condolences and my solidarity,” she concluded. The president also reaffirmed the support of the national government.

I regret the accident in the Mexico City Metro. According to what they inform me, unfortunately one person lost his life and there are several injured. My condolences and my solidarity. – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) January 7, 2023



This is not the first accident reported in the Mexico City Metro system. On May 3, 2021, an elevated bridge of this service collapsed in the south of the city.

The event left at least 26 people dead and more than 60 injured. The fundamental cause of the accident was reported as a deficiency in the maintenance of the line.

A year earlier, in 2020, there was a crash similar to the one that happened this Saturday, also leaving victims in the Tacubaya area.

The Metro can be considered the most important public transport in the city. More than a million people use it as their main means of transportation.

The capital’s Prosecutor’s Office announced the start of the pertinent investigations to find those responsible for the incident.

With Reuters and EFE