Ladakh: There is a good news amidst the escalation of LAC from China that the BRO can complete Padam-Access to connect Leh-Ladakh with the rest of the country. The work on this stretch of 400 km long is now only 30 km. The supply line of the army can remain open for twelve months due to the formation of this Darcha-Padam-Nimmu road away from the JD of both enemy countries of China and Pakistan. The team of ABP News itself went on the journey of this very beautiful road passing through Janskar-Valley to know its condition.

Let me tell you that at this time there are two accesses to reach Leh-Ladakh. The first is National Highway No-1A from Srinagar to Kargil-Dras and Leh via Sonamarg and Zojila passes. From Leh then crossing Changla Pass (Pass) to East Ladakh, DBO, Depsang Plain, Galvan, Gogra, Hot-Spring, Finger Area and Chushul Sector can be reached.

The second access is from Kullu-Manali to Karu and Leh via Rohtang-Tunnel. Kargil-Dras can be reached further by this route. But with both these accessions, the army and local people have to bear the greatest difficulty in the winter season. The Zojil pass is closed from November to March and April due to snowfall and avalanches. Rohtang-pass was also closed due to snowfall.

However, with the formation of Rohtang-Tunnel (‘Atal Tunnel’), access to Kullu Manali can now be opened. But the distance from Kullu-Manali to Kargil is about 700 kilometers. But the new access going from Rohtang-Tunnel via Darcha and Padam to Nimmo will reduce the distance of Kargil by about 200 kilometers. That is, the army can save about 6-7 hours. So much time is very important in military movement.

Over time, with new access, India will have a strategic advantage that it is far from the JD of China and Pakistan. The National Highway One-A passes very close to the LOC adjoining Pakistan in Kargil and Drass. In such a situation, in any war situation, this road remains within the direct range of firing of the Pakistani Army. During the Kargil War, due to Pakistani shelling on this highway, it was very difficult for the Indian Army to run trains.

The highway reaching Leh via Rohtang-Tunnel via Sarchu and Karu also passes very close to the LAC adjacent to China. In such a situation, moving on this highway even in the circumstances of war cannot be empty of danger. Also, this highway opens only four-five months in a year. That is why Padam Access is very important for the army and the local people.

ABP News made a plan to visit this road even before the Darcha-Padam-Nimoo access was fully opened. We started our journey from Nimmu, about 35 km from Leh. Here this 414 km long road starts from the confluence of the Indus and Janskar rivers. This road is also being prepared by the Border Road Organization.

Let me also tell you here that Padam Access used to be a rough track on which the people of Chilling and Nirak village settled in Janskar valley used. But now it has become a first class road on which tanks can also run. ABP News noticed that the road is rough and the bridges are not completely ready. The path closes when we move from chilling to nirk. Here the team of BRO is engaged in making roads by breaking stones by blasting through dynamite.

But it was not an easy task for BRO to build this road. Because here the mountain is solid rock. It was not so easy to break them. BRO No had started making this road from two sides. One from Nimoo and the other from Daruch. Because Padam area is on this road, hence it is also called Padam-Access or DPN i.e. Darcha-Padam-Nimoo Access. The beautiful Janskar Valley also falls on this highway. Therefore, it is also known as Janskar-road. Here this road passes through the Sinkula Pass, which is at an altitude of 16300 feet.

By becoming Padam Access, not only will the army get a strategic edge but local people and tourists will also benefit. Every year a large number of foreign tourists come to trek in the Janskar river in the winter season, because at that time it is completely frozen with snow. This trekking from Sangam to Darcha near Nimoo is known as ‘Chadar Track’. Many times, helicopters of Army and Air Force rescue them from here when they are trapped here due to bad weather.

