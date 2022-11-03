Waiting to discover the new generation ofAbarth 500 electric the brand of the Scorpio introduces some news on the 2023 version of the current generation of 595 of 165 hp And 695 of 180 hp. The two sports souls are offered in versions Tourism or Competitionavailable for both engines and in hatchback and convertible versions.

New Abarth 595

The Abarth 595 or 695 in the Tourism is equipped with black leather seats, i 17 ″ Turismo alloy wheels and with the Tourism badge. There Competitionon the other hand, with a sportier soul, provides i Sabelt Carbon seatsi 17 ″ Competizione alloy wheels and Competition badges.

Abarth 595 Competition

The two Abarth 595 and 695 can be customized by choosing between the two tuning packs Tech And Comfort. The first includes a 7 ″ ships and the Clima auto while the latter offers a Beats sound system And headlights allo Xenon.

Abarth 595 Turismo interior seats

Finally, the new Abarth range introduces the new livery “Orange Racing”, born from the combination of yellow and red, iconic colors of the brand.

Abarth 595 prices

Prices for the Abarth 595 from 165 start at 26,800 euros. On the occasion of the launch it is possible to buy the car with installments from 229 euros for 49 monthsin advance of 4,730 euros.

Abarth 595 Turismo

After four years you can choose between three different options at the expiration of the contract: replace the car by buying a new one, keep the car by paying the Final residual installment either by refinancing it, or by returning it.

Abarth 595 and 695 photos

Abarth 595 Yamaha test video

Road and track test Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha

You might also be interested in these contents

👉 Abarth 500 electric

👉 Abarth 595 Yamaha, tested on the track!

👉 ABARTH 595 price list 👉 Ads used ABARTH 595

If you are passionate about sports cars, we advise you not to miss thelatest issue of the magazine ELABORARE (ORDER ON LINE) whose arrears you can find comfortably on SHOP

👉 Car search try

👉 Research topics of technique

Elaborare magazine, since 1996 the bible for sports and racing car enthusiasts

👉 What do you think? Take a jump on the FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK