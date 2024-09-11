After months and months of waiting, finally Apple on the occasion of his event It’s Glowtime has shed light on the long-awaited iPhone 16 Prowhich will be released on the Italian market on September 20th, and whose main technical specifications can be found in our article. Among the numerous features and functions introduced, the most notable one is new A18 chipwhich according to the Cupertino company would boast truly significant performance, especially compared to the previous processor. In particular, a new benchmark published on Geekbench would have shed light on its actual performance, with a clear improvement compared to the not exactly exciting results of the A18 chip seen in recent days: let’s find out together in detail.

A18: Leap forward in performance Going into more detail, according to the most recent benchmark the new A18 chip would have shown a score of respectively 3409 on single core (with an increase of 9.5% compared to previous results) and 8492 on multi coremarking in this last case a 28% performance increase. The results of the new benchmark of the A18 chip These are nothing short of surprising results, which would see a significant improvement compared to the previous chip. A17 Promounted on iPhone 15 Pro. This would largely confirm what Apple declared, which during its recent keynote had declared a 30% more power compared to the previous one A16 chip Of iPhone 15.