Through the IGN YouTube channel, the Italian team of Stormind Games presented a gameplay video Of A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead which gives us a good taste of the tension and sense of constant danger that we will experience in the game.
As in the film series, in fact, players will have to pay extreme attention to every action and during movements to not generate even the slightest noise. Even a brief distraction is enough to inadvertently step on a jar or a shard of glass and attract the hungry monsters that hunt us.
Silence is our best ally
In particular, the video shows us 10 minutes of gameplay inside what appears to be a hospital. In addition to not having to make the slightest noise, the protagonist of the adventure will have to manage the battery of her flashlight sparingly, which can be recharged with the rare batteries scattered around the environments, as well as use an inhaler from time to time to fight asthma, to avoid unpleasant consequences.
A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is a single-player first-person horror adventure that tells an original story from the films it is based on. The title is currently in development for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|Swith a release date yet to be revealed. In the meantime, you can read our interview with the Italian team of Stormind Games.
