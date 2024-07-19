Through the IGN YouTube channel, the Italian team of Stormind Games presented a gameplay video Of A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead which gives us a good taste of the tension and sense of constant danger that we will experience in the game.

As in the film series, in fact, players will have to pay extreme attention to every action and during movements to not generate even the slightest noise. Even a brief distraction is enough to inadvertently step on a jar or a shard of glass and attract the hungry monsters that hunt us.