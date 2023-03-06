The new GT2 RS will have a hybrid powertrain.

The Porsche 911 the Swiss army knife of sports cars. The number of flavors can no longer be counted. From a simple Carrera to a super luxurious Turbo S and from a raw 911 GT3 RS to a 911 Dakar: everything is possible. And then there is also the Sport Classic, Carrera T, GTS and so on.

But there is another flavor coming: the new 911 GT2 RS. It has been on the program since the 997 generation and it is simply the most brutal 911. It is a combination of a GT3 chassis with a raised engine from the 911 Turbo and only rear-wheel drive. That sounds a bit scary and you know, the GT2 RS is too.

New 911 GT2 RS

Or rather: become. Because at the moment the model is not in production, but according to Coach is it going to come. They have heard this from sources within Porsche.

In itself it is not a strange thought, because the 911 GT2 RS was also available with the 997 and 991. In both cases it was (almost) the closing of the generation. Not much later came a new 911.

The powertrain is special. Because you and I naturally expect the engine from the 911 Turbo with a little more pep and Brabant quality sniff in the Naca ducts. This should ensure a power of ‘more than 700 hp’. Yes, quite weedy! The 991 GT2 RS already had 700 hp. The technology comes from Porsche itself.

They will use the hybrid setup of the Porsche 919 Le Mans racer. At least, the electrical part. The 4.6 liter V8 from the 919 will not end up in the 911. Of course, the combustion engine will remain the six-cylinder boxer engine.

setup

It will not be a plug-in hybrid, or a regular hybrid. No, the electrification is very mild. There will be an electric motor between the engine and the transmission. This supports the six-cylinder particularly when starting off.

Funny, the 992 GT2 RS will be air-cooled! Not the engine (which is liquid-cooled), but the battery pack. These are placed as low as possible behind the front seats. You can charge the battery by regenerating braking energy or via the motor.

Porsche chooses this solution because it is quite effective, without major disadvantages. There is no car where the PHEV drives better than the regular petrol version because of the enormous weight. At least, we can’t think of any.

Porsche wants to limit the extra weight compared to the GT3 RS. The GT2 RS may not be more than 100 kg heavier. The Porsche 911 GT2 RS will be on the market in 2026 and will then herald the end for the 992 generation, so after the facelift.

