To celebrate i 100 years of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and of 75 years of Porsche, the German House presented the new concept of a900 Volt sports electric car that is called Mission X. It will be the EV heir to the 918 Spyders. The Porsche brand was born on June 8, 1948, when the 356 Roadster “No. 1” it became the first Porsche-branded car to receive roadworthiness.

Porsche Mission X, the new electric Porsche

Long approx 4.5 meters and 2m wide, the Mission X concept car looks like one hypercars relatively compact. Thanks to a wheelbase of 2.73 metres, it is the same size as the Carrera GT and of 918 Spyders. For aerodynamic purposes, the prototype is fitted with tires of mixed sizes, with 20 inch rims to the front and from 21 inches at the rear.

Porsche Mission X Concept

The Mission X represents the pinnacle of performance and modern luxury. At the same time, its sculpted shape and muscular curves prove that hypercars don’t have to have a aggressive look. The low and stretched profile body, less than 1.2 meters high, is finished in Rocket Metallic, an elegant color specially designed for this concept car. Below the waistline, aesthetic elements can be seen with textured finish carbon. These components are painted with satin finish and are therefore slightly colored, but with an always recognizable material structure.

Porsche Mission X

The wheels of the prototype are characterized by elaborate details: the rear axle is provided with aerodynamic slats almost transparent, designed as whirlwind to improve brake cooling.

Porsche Mission X features, as it is

A glass dome very light with a reinforced plastic exoskeleton with carbon fiber embraces both occupants. The Le Mans-style doors are bolted to the A-pillar and roof e they open forward and upward. This type of goalkeeper had already been used on the legendary Porsche 917 racing.

Porsche gullwing doors pointing upwards

Another element that catches the eye is the luminous signature: for the Mission X, the designers have reinterpreted the feature four point graphics by Porsche. The vertical-based structure of the headlights is inspired by historic racing cars such as the Porsche 906 and 908 and develops downwards, in the direction of the road. A high-tech support structure frames the LED light clusters. When operated, the lights appear as a eye widening.

Porsche Mission X 3/4

A full-length headlight assembly that looks like float distinguishes the rear section of the Mission X. The transparent Porsche lettering and illuminated constitutes a characterizing element. The sculptural rear lights pop out, like suspended in the airfrom a modern support structure and extend across the entire width of the vehicle in four segments.

New Porsche logo on the Mission X

A particular detail is the Updated Porsche Crestwhich makes its debut on the Mission X. The logo is in rich brushed metal and features a three-dimensional honeycomb structurea heraldic horse with a revisited profile and a softer shade of gold: these are the differences that can be noticed, on closer inspection, between the renewed Porsche crest and its immediate predecessor.

The new Porsche logo

In the Mission X, the logo is found on the hood and steering wheel, as well as on the hubs of the wheels in monochrome version.

Racing cockpit for the Mission X

The centrality of the driver is reflected in the asymmetry of the interior and the color scheme, which is different for the two seats. Except for the leather sections in Brown Andalusia tone, the driver’s seat is in Kalahari Gray and creates a one-color area together with the center console and dashboard. The passenger seat, on the other hand, is finished in the contrasting shade Andalusian Brown.

The interior of the Porsche Mission X

In addition to the CFRP seat shells and the six-point seat belts integrated into the monocoque, other elements of analogy with motorsport are represented by the open steering wheel, which is equipped with mode switches and gear selection paddles. There are more on board cameras. Recovery begins as soon as the driver presses the record button (REC) on the multifunction controller.

Another salient detail can be found on the passenger side, where there is a bayonet system integrated into the dashboard to which a module for the stopwatch. For the Mission X, Porsche Design has created a dedicated special with analog and digital display.

The cockpit dashboard also integrates an analog and digital display for lap times

The watches have been designed for track and rally use and can display, among other information, i lap times or the vital data of the pilot.

Electric Porsche at 900 Volts

As was the case with the Taycan, Porsche intends the standard Mission X to be the road-approved car fastest on the Nordschleife’s Nurburgring; have a power to weight ratio of approx one CV per kilogram; reach values ​​of downforce well above those of the current one 911 GT3RS; offer services of recharge clearly better thanks to its architecture of 900 volt system and recharge approx twice as fast of the Porsche model that currently holds the record in this regard, the Taycan Turbo S.

Porsche Mission X has a 900 Volt architecture

The battery is mounted in the center behind the seats of the car. This configuration “e-core” concentrates the mass inside the car. As in the case of a car a central engine with conventional engine, this forms the basis for excellent agility. Other technical details of the powertrain have not been disclosed.

Porsche Mission X photo

