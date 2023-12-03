A 6.9 magnitude earthquake was detected off the southern coast of the Philippines early Monday morning, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.the latest in a series of strong shaking in this area.

The last earthquake was recorded just before 04:00 local time (20:00 GMT on Sunday) at a depth of 30 kilometers and about 72 km northeast of the municipality of Hinatúan, on the island of Mindanao.

It should be remembered that two people died in the 7.6 magnitude earthquake that shook the country on Saturday

News in development…