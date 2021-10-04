According to an anonymous source, soon New storage cards for Xbox Series X | S will hit the market that will have 512 GB Seagate brand. The news of a storage expansion card for the Xbox Series X | S has been leaked thanks to promotional photos from the store. Previously, a 500GB Xbox Series X | S storage card was rumored to be on the market soon. The rumor came from a French sales listing and suggested a November 14 release date.
Although its speed is praised, the Xbox Series X 1TB storage is considered minimal if the storage required to run the games is taken into account. Games like Red Dead Redemption 2 require a minimum of 100 GB of space, while games like Call of Duty: Vanguard occupy a maximum of 270 GB. The storage required for these games becomes even more remarkable when you consider the 512GB storage size of the Xbox Series S.
New storage cards for Xbox Series X | S leaked
According Windows Central Through an anonymous source, a new 512GB Xbox Series X | S storage cards will soon hit the market. The website has reported that exclusive promotional material for the 512GB card has been sent to them and that Seagate Possibly promoting your new card next week. Tom Warren, senior editor of The Verge, has corroborated this information through his Twitter account.
With the possibility of a more affordable external storage option, Xbox owners will certainly be delighted. The 512GB storage expansion card alone will double the storage capacity of the Xbox Series S, and it will add a nice storage mattress to the Xbox Series X.
