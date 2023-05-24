The new BMW 5 Series Sedan is poised to conquer the world market with its all-electric drive. Expected to be released in October 2023, the new model generation will be available worldwide with various engine options, including plug-in hybrid systems, highly efficient petrol and diesel engines and 48-volt mild hybrid technology.

The new BMW 5 Series Sedan is larger than its predecessor, measuring 5,060 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width and 1,515 mm in height. It offers more spaciousness in the passenger compartment, with a significantly reduced number of buttons and controls compared to the previous model, thanks to the constant digitization of functions. The BMW Curved Display, consisting of a 12.3-inch Information Display and a 14.9-inch Control Display, offers a fully digital driving experience.

The all-electric BMW i5 features the vastly enhanced fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology and will be available in two variants. The BMW i5 M60 xDrive combines an output of 442 kW/601 hp with M-typical performance and specific design features. The BMW i5 eDrive40, on the other hand, has an electric motor that drives the rear wheels and generates a maximum output of 250 kW/340 hp. Both variants offer a considerable range, with WLTP values ​​ranging from 455 to 582 kilometres.

The new BMW 5 Series Sedan also features newly developed sports seats, with a fully vegan interior as standard. The optional comfort seats offer a wide range of electrically operated adjustment options. Furthermore, the model range is rounded off by two variants with plug-in hybrid drive of the latest generation and a new in-line six-cylinder diesel engine from 2024.

Like all previous model generations, the new BMW 5 Series Sedan is manufactured at the BMW Group Plant in Dingolfing, where the electric motors and high-voltage batteries for the BMW i5 are also manufactured. This demonstrates the brand’s commitment to sustainability and the electrification of its models.