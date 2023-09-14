The new 5 Series is now also available as a 530e and as a big 550e.

In May we were introduced to a brand new Fünfer. BMW introduced both the normal 5 Series and the electric i5. We were immediately able to report the prices, but the choice of petrol engines was not exactly great. You had the choice of one petrol variant (the 520i) and one diesel (the 520d).

Anyone who didn’t like the slip-on shoe had to be patient for a while, but now the time has come: BMW adds two new variants to the price lists. This concerns the 530e and the 550e, both plug-in hybrids.

The 530e has a twin-turbo four-cylinder engine, which together with the electric motor produces a system power of 299 hp. This gives you 91 hp more than in the 520i. The system torque is 450 Nm. Thanks to a 17.6 kWh battery, you can drive completely electrically for a considerable distance (87 to 102 km).

Unfortunately, the 550e does not have a V8, so you will have to wait for the M5. The 550e has a six-in-line (also nice) and always has four-wheel drive. In this version you have a system power of 489 hp and a system torque of 700 Nm. The 550e goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds.

And what does that cost? The BMW 530e has a starting price of €70,272. That’s only about 5 grand more than the entry-level, so it might be worth saving a little. For such a big 550e you pay €83,349.

Now that the price of the 530e is known, we can finally compare the 5 Series one on one with the new E-class. This was not possible at first, due to the limited range of engines.

Lexus ES 300h (218 hp): €60,995

BMW 530e (299 hp): €70,272

Mercedes E 300 e (313 hp): €71,676

Audi A6 50 TFSI e quattro (299 hp): €72,030

With a starting price of 70 grand, the 5 Series is slightly cheaper. Does that matter? Probably not, the customers know whether they want a 5 Series or an E-Class. That €1,400 difference is really not going to be the deciding factor. The Audi A6 is the most expensive of the bunch, although it is the oldest.

If you want to know what a 5 Series PHEV with options costs, you can indulge in the configurator.

