New 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey: several buildings collapsed

Aftershock leaves 29 buildings destroyed, 69 injured and one person dead.
In Malatya province, eastern Turkey, A magnitude 5.6 earthquake was recorded. according to that nation’s disaster management agency, AFAD.
According to the agency’s social media post, the epicenter of the aftershock would be Yesiliurt, with a depth of 7 kilometers.
Malatya ilimizin Yeşilyurt ilçesinde meydana gelen 5,6 büyüklüğündeki artçı depremin ardından, an itibarıyla;
▪️ 1 vatandaşımız hayatını kaybetmiştir.
▪️ 69 vatandaşımız yaralanmıştır.
▪️ 29 bina yıkılmıştır.
—AFAD (@AFADBaskanlik) February 27, 2023
Although the damage assessments continue, it is already known that there is a great impact in the area, with new buildings that have collapsed in the province due to their already weakened foundations due to the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, the which has left more than 40,000 dead.
The authorities speak of 29 buildings destroyed, 69 injured and one person dead.
