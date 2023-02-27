Tuesday, February 28, 2023
New 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey: several buildings collapsed

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 27, 2023
in World
0
New 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey: several buildings collapsed


Aftershock leaves 29 buildings destroyed, 69 injured and one person dead.

In Malatya province, eastern Turkey, A magnitude 5.6 earthquake was recorded. according to that nation’s disaster management agency, AFAD.

According to the agency’s social media post, the epicenter of the aftershock would be Yesiliurt, with a depth of 7 kilometers.

Although the damage assessments continue, it is already known that there is a great impact in the area, with new buildings that have collapsed in the province due to their already weakened foundations due to the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, the which has left more than 40,000 dead.

The authorities speak of 29 buildings destroyed, 69 injured and one person dead.

