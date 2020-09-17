new Delhi: In the national capital Delhi once again, more than four thousand cases have been reported. According to the bulletin issued by the Delhi government, in the last 24 hours, there have been 4432 new cases of corona virus and 38 people have died. With this, the number of positive cases in Delhi has increased to 2 lakh 34 thousand 701.

According to Delhi government, so far 4877 people have died here due to corona virus. After treatment, 1 lakh 98 thousand 103 patients have been cured and the number of active cases is 31 thousand 721.

According to the bulletin, the recovery rate from Corona in Delhi is 84.40. There are 1 lakh 80 thousand 38 people in home isolation. The number of patients in hospitals is 9251. A total of 60014 tests have been done on Thursday.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that Corona cases will increase here in the next 10 to 15 days as the number of testing has increased four times. The plan is to prevent the spread of infection through effective isolation over a long period of time.

Corona death rate in India is highest in the world- Harshvardhan

On the other hand, Union Health Minister Harshvardhan said on Thursday that the death rate of Kovid-19 in the country is currently (1.64) percent lower than other countries of the world and the government’s target is to reduce this death rate to one percent. Is also to reduce.

Responding to the discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the corona virus epidemic, Health and Family Welfare Minister Harshvardhan said that the health rate of covid patients in India is 78 to 79 percent. He said that India is among the few countries with high rate of recovery from Kovid-19. He said that the total number of cases of corona virus may be high, but the number of Kovid patients being treated in hospitals is less than 20 percent.

