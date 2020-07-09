Highlights: New 43 bridges built in areas near LAC and LOC

The movement of security forces with the local people will be easy

Border Road Organization has built this bridge

new Delhi

The border road organization has built 43 new bridges in areas near Line of Actual Control (China Border) and Line of Control (Pakistan Border). Due to which the people living in these areas will be comfortable and at the same time, the security forces will have ease of movement in the border area.

These are permanent bridges and are very important for connectivity in these areas. All these bridges have been completed. These bridges have 7 bridges in Ladakh with a total length of 318 meters. 8 bridges have been built in Arunachal Pradesh with a total length of 514 meters. Similarly, Himachal Pradesh has 2 bridges with a length of 470 meters.

Six bridges built in Kashmir, easy access to China border

A total of 947 meters long 10 bridges in Jammu and Kashmir, 4 bridges 497 meters long are ready in Punjab. 8 new bridges have been built in Sikkim which are 390 meters long and 8 bridges 390 meters long have been built in Uttarakhand. Together, the total length of 43 bridges is 3466 meters. Of the 7 bridges built in Ladakh, one bridge is in Neemu area. This is the area near LAC where Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited during his recent visit.

A bridge built by BRO

According to a senior official, these are very important to reach near the bridge border. In many places, these bridges are the way to go from one mountain to another. Larger vehicles can also pass through these, and with the construction of these bridges, there will be a lot of convenience in supplying supplies to the soldiers deployed in the border area and will also save time