A few months ago, the initiative to reform the Federal Labor Law was presented in the Chamber of Deputies (LFT) to reduce the 48 hour to 40 hour work week in Mexico in order to give more hours of rest to workers in the formal sector.

In this sense, some national business organizations have warned about what could be at risk if the new work week in Mexico be endorsed by federal legislators, and here we will tell you what it is about.

With the beginning of the new regular period of sessions in the Congress of the Union, the working class is waiting for the labor reform proposal to have a 40-hour work week to be discussed.

That is to say, basically the initiative to reform the Federal Labor Law, which was already endorsed by the federal deputies in the Labor Commission, contemplates giving two days of rest per week to workers instead of just one.

And, as will be remembered, the coordinator of the Morena bench in the Chamber of Deputies, the Morenoist Ignacio Miercommitted to doing everything possible to bring to the plenary session the opinion with the proposal for a new 40-hour work week in Mexico.

Thus, some federal deputies have advanced the possibility of debating in the plenary session of the lower house of the Federal Legislative Branch during the next week from September 18 to 24, 2023.

However, business organizations, such as the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) and the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) have warned that, If the new 40-hour work week is approved in Mexico, companies would be affected.

In this sense, The CCE and Coparmex have indicated that, if the labor reform is endorsed, many jobs could be put at risk, which would translate into massive layoffs, as the private initiative decides to automate its processes, while also committing to the economy of the companies, since going from 1 to 2 days of rest a week, they would have to spend more money.

