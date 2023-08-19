The new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé is how an AMG should be.

After the C63 AMG with a four-cylinder and a plug, you would almost think that they have lost it there in Affalterbach. Nothing is less true. With the new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé, the Germans show that they still have the tricks of the trade in their hands.

If you look closely at the new one you will see many similarities with the old one, but there are really important things different. For example, the new AMG GT Coupé was developed at the same time as the Mercedes-AMG.

2+2

Where the old one was still a strict two-seater, the new GT is optionally a 2+2. Small children and adults without legs can sit in the back. No kidding: Mercedes-AMG says it’s pretty okay to sit for a sports car. But just like with a Porsche 911, you don’t sit in the back for fun as a grown man or lady.

V8 biturbo

No four-cylinder, not even six-cylinder for the AMG GT Coupe. This may change at a later stage. For now, it will remain with the 4.0 liter biturbo V8. As an AMG 55 good for 476 hp and 700 Nm. The top model is the AMG 63 with 575 hp and 800 Nm of torque.

As the name suggests, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ has four-wheel drive. That is also new for this model. Thanks to this extra grip, the AMG sprints to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds. The top speed is 315 km/h. The AMG 55 4MATIC+ is slightly slower at 3.9 to 100 and a top of 295. But still el rapido.

Interior

Standard on the new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé is active aerodynamics, rear-wheel steering and a fixed rear spoiler for the thickest version. The interior is recognizable from the Mercedes-AMG SL. With a large display in the center and also a digital screen for the driver behind the steering wheel.

2024

The market launch of the second generation GT is in the first half of 2024. Dutch prices and more details will be announced in the run-up to the introduction.

