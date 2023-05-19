There are key cars for an automaker. Models in which all the most important elements of the brand coexist: the past, with stylistic references to historic cars, the future, through shapes that we will find in the cars of tomorrow. And finally, the technology that shows how far that brand can go. At Peugeot, the model in question is undoubtedly His Majesty 308, a car which, among other things, has a very important strategic task, that of bringing France back to the heart of the brand.

Bring production back to France

Yes, because in 2019 the relocation of some models abroad such as the Peugeot 208 in Morocco or the Peugeot 2008 in Spain caused French production to collapse by over 800,000 units. But the arrival of new models – such as the one that will replace Peugeot’s 3008 at the Sochaux site, the 408 and above all the 308 – will allow things to return to where they belong. A challenging task. But it is no coincidence that a historic date was chosen for the birth of the 308 in the Stellantis factory in Mulhouse: September 2021, exactly 211 years after the foundation of the House which has in fact existed since September 1810, a fact that makes it the with the longest industrial history in the world still in business today.

Why we call her “her majesty”

But why did we call the new 308 “your majesty? And why do we consider this car the key to understanding Peugeot? There are many reasons, starting with its unprecedented concept of efficiency, the result of a design with outstanding aerodynamic qualities, but also of a new morphology of the car body. The same goes for the offer of the different propulsions which here are directed towards great efficiency, to exploit every energy source in the best possible way. So not only hybrid and full electric with the model just launched, but also the many mistreated Petrol and Diesel, always without forgetting the fundamental driving pleasure.

In fact, the aerodynamics we were talking about before boast a Cx of 0.28 and a SCx of 0.62 m²: numbers that until a few years ago could only be achieved by prototypes. And that instead the 308 sends on the road by exploiting all the visible and less visible parts of the bodywork to improve aerodynamics, such as the small fairings that help the flow of flows in the underbody. A fluidity that then embraces the sides and adds up to the functionality of the rear area, where numerous details have been defined in the wind tunnel, such as the vanishing line in the upper part of the pavilion which flows into the long spoiler. And the wheels and rear-view mirrors also feature a design that improves aerodynamics, contributing significantly to wind tunnel performance. To the naked eye, only a new shape can be seen thanks to a long and low bonnet, an element that extends the line of the car and suggests great dynamism.

The engines

The same goes for engines, in the name of high efficiency which the plug-in hybrid emblematically demonstrates. Thanks to the two engines with which the car is equipped (with two available power thresholds, 180 HP or 225 HP overall), the 308 is able to determine the optimal solution for each individual condition of use, favoring one or both engines , depending on the case. Engines represented by a PureTech petrol engine and an electric one which, thanks to the 12.4 kWh battery, also allows you to travel in pure electric mode up to 60 km. But the range also includes the 110 bhp or 130 bhp 1.2 petrol and the everlasting 130 bhp 1.5 diesel. Engines that can also be combined with the 8-speed automatic transmission and have now reached the peak of their evolution. They should be chosen only for this…

Peugeot pride

For the rest, the new 308 thanks to the 55 mm longer wheelbase allows the car body to be lengthened and offers more space for the rear passengers, even if it sensationally sports a reduced height of 20 mm to have a sporty image. Also proudly displayed by the new brand logo inside a grille entirely dedicated to it. Scudetto-logos which – as on the Ferraris – also appear on the mudguards. Peugeot pride…

Peugeot pride which also includes the now famous i-Cockpit which is enriched and updated with each new model. Thus on the 308 the system marks an evolution in terms of ergonomics, quality, design and technology thanks to its brand new infotainment system, the Peugeot i-Connect. Looking at it, it always looks the same – and if you don’t know it, it takes a little getting used to – but now the small steering wheel integrates sensors capable of identifying the driver’s grip on the steering wheel while using the new driving aids. And it incorporates controls for radio, media, telephone and ADAS driving aids. The digital instrument panel also changes, placed in line with the vision of the road: it’s 10 inches since the Active Pack set-up and the GT version, the instrument panel becomes three-dimensional. Fully configurable and customisable, the display features various display modes (3D Connected Navigation with TomTom traffic services, Radio/Media, ADAS driving assistance, Energy flows…) which can be directly modified from the multifunction control. There is something to lose your head.

Grit to sell

To the point that here it is even possible to customize some commands of the screen in the center of the dashboard: five “i-Toogles” placed under the central screen can be freely assigned to the functions most used by the driver or passenger, such as, for example, the shortcuts for accessing directed to specific climate control settings, a radio station, favorite telephone contacts, navigation to home, etc. That said, it really does retain that famed Peugeot grit in the drive. Indeed, a grit even increased at the expense of comfort, but on the other hand, nobody works miracles with 225/40 R 18 low profile tyres. Therefore, renouncing those softnesses typical of the old Peugeots (which in part remain only on the version with the small petrol or diesel), the powerful hybrid puts on the plate a unique promptness to command the gas, powerful braking and lightning-fast cornering, almost like a real sportswoman. A sensation enhanced by the cunning of having the tiny, tiny, tiny steering wheel in your hands.

And now? The next move is already ready: the E-308 arrives in October. And as we have learned by now, in “Peugeotese” it means that it is a full electric model. It will have a 156 HP engine and 270 Nm of torque and thanks to the new generation 54 kWh battery, made up of 80% Nickel, 10% Manganese and 10% Cobalt, works at 400 Volts, it will be able to to travel up to 411 km (in the combined cycle, according to the Wltp protocol) between one recharge and another. With the possibility of exploiting a recharging power that reaches up to 100 kW in direct current (from 20% to 80% of charge in 30 minutes). The road to the French house is traced.