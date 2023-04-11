The world’s most recognizable vehicle, the all-new 2024 Jeep Wrangler builds on a legendary history with an unmatched combination of off-road capability, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, advanced powertrains, superior on- and off-road dynamics and a lot of innovative safety features and advanced technology. The latest evolution of the world’s most iconic off-road SUV adds increased capability, new technology and advanced safety features, all while staying true to the Wrangler formula and offering the freedom to go where you want to go.

New for the 2024 model year, the brand is taking the Wrangler capability set to new heights with its first-ever Dana full-float rear axle, an available 100:1 drag ratio, a new factory Warn winch and a increased towing capacity of 5,000 lbs. Inside, customers experience increased comfort and safety, with a new cabin with available power front seats, Uconnect 5 12.3-inch touchscreen radio, and first- and second-row side curtain airbags.

From the 49 MPGe electrified 4xe plug-in hybrid to the 470 hp 392 Rubicon V-8, the all-new 2024 Jeep Wrangler offers the choice of the most diverse powertrain options in the segment, giving customers the engine that works best for them. suits your lifestyle. The advanced 4xe family and Rubicon 392 exclusively feature an eight-speed automatic transmission, while the 2.0 and 3.6-litre petrol engines offer both a six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic transmission.

Jeep



FAQ







The new 2024 Jeep Wrangler is based on a sculptural design aesthetic that is immediately recognizable by traditional brand cues. The iconic 2024 Wrangler seven-slot grille, first introduced on the 2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary, stands out with its textured black slits, neutral gray metallic bezels and body-color surround (slots and bezels). gloss black on the Willys, gloss black bezels on the High Altitude, and platinum silver bezels and grooves on the Sahara). Slimmer both visually and literally, the new textured black grille’s vertical slots improve cooling while accommodating the new factory-installed Warn winch, available on Rubicon models.



Jeep



FAQ







The multiple options for outdoor freedomincluding a new premium soft top, two available hardtops (black and body-color), exclusive Sky One-Touch power top, Sunrider hardtop sunshade and two-door group with half doors, mean that there are dozens of different combinations so Wrangler customers can individualize their off-road adventure to their specific needs.

authentic interior design



Standard on all models is enhanced hands-free voice recognition, now using microphone array technology. On High Altitude, Rubicon X and Rubicon 392 models, a premium cabin package adds acoustical front glass, thicker carpeting and additional sound deadening foam on the windshield header, front hood and B-pillars for a quieter ride.



Jeep



FAQ







An all-new 12.3-inch touchscreen, the largest and most advanced ever offered in a Wrangler, houses the award-winning fifth-generation Uconnect 5 system, prominently displayed at the top of the center stack, just above the new and stylized inner rectangular air outlet. The external air vents retain their characteristic circular shape.

The new Wrangler is well equipped to keep vehicle occupants connected while on the go. Functionality is enhanced for front row occupants with dual USB Type-C ports that allow devices to be charged up to four times faster. The Wrangler offers a total of up to seven USB Type-A and Type-C ports for both rows. Throughout the new Wrangler there are 12-volt accessory power outlets and a 115-volt AC outlet to power select three-prong plug-in household electronics.