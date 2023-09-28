In a decision that celebrates Mexico’s rich history, the Finance and Public Credit Commission of the Senate of the Republic approved an exciting proposal.

The Chamber of Deputies had sent a minute that seeks to establish the characteristics of a new collectible coinwhich will have a nominal value of 20 pesos. This commemorative gesture is intended to pay tribute to a momentous event: the 500 years since the founding of the first Villa de Colima.

What does this 20 peso COIN commemorate?

This commemorative coin initiative represents a recognition of the history of Colima and his contribution to the Mexican nation. The Villa de Colima, founded on July 25, 1523 in the vicinity of Caxitlan, was established by Captain Gonzalo de Sandoval, who obeyed direct orders from Hernan Cortes. The city was baptized Colimán and marked a important milestone in Spanish exploration and expansion in America.

The Plenary Session of the Chamber of Deputies endorsed the ruling with an overwhelming majority of 472 votes in favor. The promoter of this project, deputy María del Carmen Zúñiga Cuevas, from the Morena party, highlighted that this currency will allow Colima, centuries after its founding, to integrate even more into the federation and that this city, one of the first founded in Mexico, count on a fitting tribute to its deep history, full of enigmatic myths and legends.

Details of NEW 20 peso COIN

Regarding the specifications of the coin, the obverse will present the National Shield along with the legend “United Mexican States”, paying tribute to the Mexican nation. In its reversethe legend will be highlighted “500 years since the Foundation of the First Town of Colima”commemorating the historical event of great relevance.

This exciting project has already received the support of the Chamber of Deputies and, once the minutes are voted and approved in the Senate Plenary, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) will receive the necessary authorization to mint this new currency and put it into circulation. What makes this collectible coin even more special is its dodecagonal shapegiving it a visually distinctive look.

In terms of its composition, the currency will be bimetallic, composed of two different alloys. The central part will be made of a silver nickel silver alloy, composed of copper, nickel and zincMeanwhile he perimeter ring will be made up of a nickel-aluminum bronze alloy.

Tribute to identity and history

Beyond its economic value, this collectible coin represents a tribute to the identity and history of Colima and Mexico as a whole. Commemorating the 500 years of the founding of the first Villa de Colima is a reminder of the rich cultural heritage and historical legacy that this region has contributed to the nation.

The Bank of Mexico has stood out over time as a pioneer in the creation and issuance of commemorative coins that celebrate significant moments in the history and culture of Mexico. The last of these coins, issued in March 2022, paid tribute to the Bicentennial of the Mexican Navy.

It is important to highlight that 20 peso commemorative coins can reach a value of up to 300 thousand pesos due to details that make them unique, such as their issue date, possible minting errors and rarity, according to the Numismatic Society of Mexico.