Thanks to the commercial success that NieR Automata has achieved, Square Enix gave the green light to the possibility of developing a remake of the first installment of the franchise, known by not many users who today consider themselves fans of the title developed by Platinum Games, due to the low success that it had at the time.

However, a month after learning the last details of the remake of the game, Square enix has shared a new 10-minute gameplay of NieR Replicant. Despite the fact that the rate of information has slowed down a bit compared to months ago, players now have the possibility to take a full look at the remake developed by Toylogic.

New 10-minute NieR Replicant gameplay

The first thing we can appreciate in this new NieR Replicant gameplay It’s how they’ve kept the original voice actor for Grimore Weis, who already played a fantastic role on that occasion. Laura Bailey also repeats in the role of Kainé, something that was considered difficult given that now the actress has been working on Naughty Dog with her last two most important titles.

As for the protagonist, logically his voice has undergone a change. This is because the version that reached the West was that of NieR Gestalt, which featured an adult NieR as the protagonist, rather than an adolescent one. Therefore, it is logical that the dubbing has changed with respect to the original work.

Here’s how NieR could be Xbox exclusive

Regarding the playable section of the title itself, as we have seen on other occasions, the gameplay has been refined by the people of Toylogic, offering an experience more similar to the view in NieR Automata than to that of the original work, although without reaching the level of the Platinum Games title.

NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 will hit the market on April 23 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.