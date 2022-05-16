The new FIAT engine 1.5 Firefly 4-cylinder turbo debuted in 2022 on Jeep and Alfa Romeo but represents a novelty in the restyling of the Fiat 500x And Fiat Tipo in the Hybrid versions. It is assembled in Campobasso where other engines for Stellantis are produced.

Alfa Romeo hybrid engine, Firefly 1.5 Hybrid

New FIAT Firefly T5 1500 hybrid engine FEATURES

The new Fiat 1.5 engine Firefly replaces 1.3 T4 Firefly, an engine already widely used throughout the Fiat range, especially on petrol models. It also projects the cars of Turin towards electrification: this new Firefly engine exploits a technology micro hybrid with 48V system and can cover a very extended power range that will go up to nearly 300 horsepower. The power cuts will therefore be from 130 160 hp for the Hybrid configuration and up to 260/280 hp in the plug-in versions.

A Firefly engine with 2 declinations, Hybrid and plug-in Hybrid which is part of the “GSE” Global Small Engine family). It’s a four cylinders with 70 mm bore and 95 mm stroke (the measures of 1.3 are 70 X 86.5 mm) same cylinder diameter but extended stroke with Twin Scroll turbocharger also with variable geometry on the 160 hp model mounted on the Alfa Romeo Tonale.

Firefly 1500 hybrid and plug-in hybrid

But not only that, after the presentation of the version full hybrid arrives there hybrid plug-in with the plug for an autonomy of about 50 km in electric only that they can take at home Alfa Romeo the rechargeable hybrid versions of Giulia, Stelvio and Tonale with powers of the order of 260-280 HP (combined between thermal and electric).

New Fiat Tipo Hybrid RED

Fiat on Hybrid and 500x Hybrid type have at their disposal the motorization from 130 hp while the most powerful from ben 160 hp is mounted on the Alfa Romeo Tonale. The first will replace the 1.0 T3 with 120 HPcurrently mounted on models such as Fiat 500x And Jeep Renegadewhile the second will replace the 1.3 T4 with 150 HP.

New 1,500 Fiat engine also on Alfa Romeo and Jeep STELLANTIS

As for Alfa Romeo, the Tonal it will be the model interested in mounting two new Firefly engines; one with 130 or 160 hpwhich is also present on the models Jeep Renegade And Jeep Compassand a more performing one from 215 hpexclusive Alfa Romeo.

Front view of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce on the road with the new 1.5 Hybrid

New updates will come from Stellantis on the characteristics of the new Firefly 1500 engine (torque and power curves but also information on the electrical part) that you will surely find in the NEWSAUTO pages!

Below are all versions of the FireFly engine

FireFly 1,000 and 1,300 engine where it was mounted

Engine code Number of cylinders and valves Displacement Bore x stroke Years of production Used in Maximum power Maximum torque T3 3 cylinders in line, 12 turbocharged valves, Multiair II 999 cm³

70.0 x 86.5 mm since 2018 Jeep Renegade FL, Fiat 500X FL, Fiat Tipo (from 2021) 100 hp at 5000 rpm (from 2021)

120 hp at 5750 rpm 190 Nm at 1500 rpm

190 Nm at 1750 rpm T4 4 cylinders in line, 16 turbocharged valves, Multiair II 1.332 cm³

70.0 x 86.5 mm since 2018 Jeep Renegade FL, Fiat 500X FL Jeep Compass (from 2020) 130 hp at 4750 rpm (from 2020)

150 hp at 5500 rpm

180 hp at 5750 rpm 270 Nm at 1560 rpm

270 Nm at 1850 rpm

320 Nm at 2500 rpm FireFly 1,000 and 1,300 engine where it was mounted

Fire Fly hybrid 1,000 and 1,300 cc

Engine code Number of cylinders and valves Displacement Bore x stroke Years of production Used in Maximum power Maximum torque N3 In-line 3-cylinder, 6-valve mild hybrid BSG 3.6 kW 999 cc

70.0 x 86.5 mm from 2020 Fiat 500, Fiat Panda, Lancia Ypsilon 70 hp (51 kW) at 6000 rpm 92 Nm (9.38 kgm) at 3500 rpm T4 4 cylinders in line, 16 turbocharged valves, Multiair II plug-in 4xe with 45 kW E-Motor 1,332 cc

70.0 x 86.5 mm from 2020 Jeep Renegade, Jeep Compass 130 hp (95.6 kW) at 5500 rpm + 60 hp (45 kW) at 4000 rpm 180 hp (132.4 kW) at 5750 rpm + 60 hp (45 kW) at 4000 rpm 270 Nm at 250-1850 rpm 270 Nm at 250-1850 rpm Features 1000 and 1300 hybrid FireFly engine

Fiat Tipo Hybrid test video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LLUHL09SOrc VIDEO Fiat Tipo Hybrid tests the new 1.5 hybrid engine

