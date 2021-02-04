Journalist and TV presenter Alexander Nevzorov was suspected of rehabilitating Nazism after the words about the Hero of the Soviet Union Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya. The Russian Military Historical Society (RVIO) applied to the Prosecutor General’s Office to check the statement, reports RIA News…

According to the RVIO, the words of the journalist said on the air of Echo of Moscow show signs of violation of the relevant criminal article, since the radio has a significant audience. They considered Nevzorov’s statement derogatory and aggressive, aimed at denying the feat and belittling the memory of the Great Patriotic War.

“Attempts to overestimate the actions of the Hero of the Soviet Union are actually slander against the Soviet state and falsification of the historical truth,” the appeal says.

Earlier, Alexander Nevzorov, commenting on the release of the new film “Zoya”, expressed the opinion that Kosmodemyanskaya was “a fanatic executing a criminal order” and “there was no merit in her actions.”

Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya – Red Army soldier of the sabotage and reconnaissance group of the headquarters of the Western Front, in 1941 she was abandoned in the German rear. In the village of Petrishchevo near Moscow, the fascist invaders seized her while trying to set fire to a house in the occupied territory, after which she was tortured and executed by hanging. The first woman to be awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union during the Great Patriotic War.