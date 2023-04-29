The Saab brand is one of the illustrious fallen of the automotive world. The Scandinavian brand disappeared definitively a few weeks ago, after the Evergrande group declared the closure of its activities. Before definitively saying goodbye to the four-wheel sector, however, the car brand showed the world an electric concept car, the Nevs Emily GT. It is a full electric sedan, built in the form of a prototype and tested on the road which, however, will never materialize as a production model.

The Nevs Emily GT

The electric car from Nevs, the name with which Saab’s activities were renamed after the passage into Chinese hands (Nevs is in fact the acronym for National Electric Vehicle Sweden) boasts a 480 HP powertrain with the electric motor combined with a battery from 52 kWh and is based on the older Saab 9-3. The Scandinavian brand’s engineers had also envisaged a more performing version, with a total power of 650 HP and a range of 1,000 km, which however was never realised. The elegant sedan will never see the light of day but despite this the Nevs engineers wanted to show what could have been achieved.

The Saab story

The troubled history of the Saab brand began in 1949, with its entry into the automotive world. In 2000, the Scandinavian brand passed under the American control of General Motors and then ended up under the hegemony of Spyker until it declared bankruptcy in 2011. The company was reborn as National Electric Vehicle Sweden (Nevs) as a Chinese subsidiary and then in 2019 entered the orbit of Evergrande Group. However, the Asian giant has to deal with the real estate crisis and set aside the industrial projects related to the car world, ceasing the brand’s activity a few weeks ago.

A new life for Trollhättan

If Saab is now a closed chapter, the historic Trollhättan factory: in fact, Polestar will move to what was once the headquarters of Saab, intending to exploit the potential of the site starting from the small test track. Here the European development center of the brand will then be born and in the future it cannot be excluded that the production of some models will also be started.