The harsh opinion of the former English defender.
In the past the Barcelona has publicly announced the second part of the agreement with Sixth Street, the fund that will acquire a further 15% of the Catalan club’s La Liga TV rights for the next 25 years. The agreement follows the previously announced acquisition of 10% of the television rights, for the sum of 207.5 million euros (and a capital gain of 267 million), a sum useful to save the 2021/22 budget. He wanted to talk about this via social media Gary Nevillenot sparing a harsh criticism of the Catalan club.
COMMENT – The former English player commented on the news of this agreement signed by Barcelona with some decidedly harsh words: “Why are Barcelona still pushing for the Super League and want it? That’s the reason. A desperate club with debts of 1-2 billion , sells future TV rights to buy players today with the hope that this will immediately bring benefits. As if he were rolling the dice (betting ed) “, the comment of Neville outspoken.
July 23, 2022 (change July 23, 2022 | 11:49)
