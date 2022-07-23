In the past the Barcelona has publicly announced the second part of the agreement with Sixth Street, the fund that will acquire a further 15% of the Catalan club’s La Liga TV rights for the next 25 years. The agreement follows the previously announced acquisition of 10% of the television rights, for the sum of 207.5 million euros (and a capital gain of 267 million), a sum useful to save the 2021/22 budget. He wanted to talk about this via social media Gary Nevillenot sparing a harsh criticism of the Catalan club.