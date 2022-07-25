Most of the Italian football clubs are not having a good time from an economic point of view. Among these there is certainly theInter who has had several financial problems in recent years. The family Zhang he tried to manage the situation in the best possible way and, despite the trophies of the last few seasons, the accounts are not yet completely settled. In recent weeks, news had come out of a debt equal to 250 million relating to a cause lost by the Nerazzurri president Steven Zhang, to further increase the rumors on the economic situation of Inter.