The comment of the former English defender
Most of the Italian football clubs are not having a good time from an economic point of view. Among these there is certainly theInter who has had several financial problems in recent years. The family Zhang he tried to manage the situation in the best possible way and, despite the trophies of the last few seasons, the accounts are not yet completely settled. In recent weeks, news had come out of a debt equal to 250 million relating to a cause lost by the Nerazzurri president Steven Zhang, to further increase the rumors on the economic situation of Inter.
A knowledge of English football made fun of Inter’s situation. Gary Neville in fact, he pointed to Steven Zhang’s financial problems. The former English defender of the Manchester United he quoted Inter in response to a question from a user, who asked which profiles to follow on Twitter on banking problems in Italy: “What are the best accounts to follow on Italian bonds / banking problems?”. To this question Gary Neville decides to give his answer, simple and hasty: tag Inter. In fact, everyone is aware of the problems of this nature experienced by the Nerazzurri club following the post-pandemic crisis of the Suning group.
July 25, 2022 (change July 25, 2022 | 19:38)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Neville #dig #Inter #Italian #club #banking #problems
Leave a Reply