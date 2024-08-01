Lisbon (AFP)

Portuguese midfielder Joao Neves has arrived in France ahead of signing a contract with French league champions Paris Saint-Germain from Benfica in a deal worth around $75 million, according to media reports.

Neves, 19, is expected to be in the French capital for a medical, after an agreement was reached between the two clubs on Wednesday.

The agreement includes the return of international midfielder Renato Sanches (26 years old) to Benfica, where he began his professional career nine years ago.

Sanchez, who has arrived in Portugal and will undergo a medical, will move on a one-season loan with an option to buy for $10 million, according to daily A Bola.

Neves played only two matches (77 minutes) with Portugal in the European Cup, after receiving his first call-up in 2023.

He played 55 matches for Benfica last season in various competitions, scoring 3 goals and making 2 assists.

In contrast, this will be the second loan for Sanchez, who moved to Saint-Germain in 2022, after playing for Roma last season, where he only played 12 matches due to suffering several injuries.